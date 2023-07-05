Press Release

July 5, 2023 DOT correct in terminating DDB contract "The Department of Tourism is more than justified in terminating its agreement with DDB Philippines. DDB's admitted 'oversight' has caused the country embarrassment. "We are one with the Filipino people in the indignation expressed towards the shortcomings of DDB that resulted in infirmities in the recently launched campaign of the DOT. I likewise commend the DOT in its swift action of exacting accountability from DDB Philippines. "The efforts of the DOT under the very able stewardship of Sec. Christina Frasco in the past year to help rehabilitate local industries which suffered tremendously with the global shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic should not be obscured by the failure and mistake of DDB Philippines which was not only beyond, but utterly in contravention of its obligations to DOT under their agreement. "Ang mga magagandang nasimulan at naisakatuparan ng DOT sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Sec. Frasco ay hindi dapat madiskaril dahil sa pagkakamaling ito ng DDB. "As we start to rise from the ruins of the global pandemic, let us find strength in coming together towards showing the entire world not only the beauty of our country and all its over 7,000 islands, but as well as our resilient Filipino spirit, our bayanihan, and our unity amidst adversity."