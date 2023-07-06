STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS IN RESPONSE TO CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON WANG WENBIN ON THE LATEST INCIDENT IN WPS

Beijing's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson should stop with the lies, gaslighting, and propaganda. He is not helping his country on the world stage by insisting on these sweeping and baseless claims.

The commotion happened on Ayungin Shoal; not Renai Reef, not Nansha islands, and certainly not Chinese territory. Our coast guard vessels were on a routine resupply mission in Philippine waters, but Chinese vessels illegally maneuvered to interdict them. This is the truth.

If China wants to be a responsible member of the community of nations, Wang, as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, should inform his government to genuinely abide by international law and leave Philippine territory be. ###

CONTEXT: https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202307/t20230706_11109401.html

NHK: Yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard said that two Philippine patrol ships were illegally thwarted by a China Coast Guard ship in the South China Sea. The move was extremely dangerous. What is China's comment on this?

Wang Wenbin: The Ren'ai Reef is part of China's Nansha Islands. On June 30, the Philippine Coast Guard vessels intruded into the waters off the Ren'ai Reef without Chinese permission. In accordance with the law, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel carried out law enforcement activities to uphold China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order. The Chinese side's maneuvers were professional and restrained.

PAHAYAG NI SENADORA RISA HONTIVEROS SA SINABI NI CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON WANG WENBIN SA HULING INSIDENTE SA WPS

Dapat tigilan na ng tagapagsalita ng China Foreign Ministry ang kanilang mga kasinungalingan, gaslighting, at propaganda. Hindi nakatutulong ang patuloy na pag-giit sa walang basehang pag-aangkin na ito sa posisyon ng Tsina sa world stage.

Nangyari ang kaguluhan sa Ayungin Shoal; hindi sa Renai, hindi sa mga isla ng Nansha, at lalong hindi mga teritoryo ng China. Nasa isang regular na resupply mission sa karagatan ng Pilipinas ang ating mga coast guard vessel ngunit ilegal na nagmaniobra ang Tsina upang sila ay harangan. Ito ang katotohanan.

Kung nais ng China na maging responsableng miyembro ng komunidad ng mga bansa, tungkulin ni Wang bilang tagapagsalita ng kanilang Foreign Ministry, na sabihan ang kanilang bansa na sumunod sa international law at lubayan ang teritoryong pagmamay-ari ng Pilipinas.