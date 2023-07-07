Legarda lauds passage of new Agrarian Emancipation Act

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expressed support and appreciation for the signing of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, emphasizing its importance in the struggle for agrarian reform.

Legarda joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senator Cynthia Villar, sponsor of the measure, Senator Imee Marcos, author of the bill, Senator Sonny Angara, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, and other government officials in the momentous signing ceremony held in Malacañang today.

This landmark law aims to condone the P57.557 billion principal debt of 610,054 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), who cultivate approximately 1,173,101.57 hectares of agrarian reform lands.

It specifically covers farmers or farmworkers who were granted lands under Presidential Decree No. 27, Republic Act No. 6657, and Republic Act No. 9700, and who have outstanding loan balances payable to the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and private landowners as of December 31, 2022.

Legarda, a co-sponsor and co-author of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act in the Senate, believes this measure marks a significant step toward historical and social justice for Filipino farmers.

She acknowledges that while this act might not completely address all their challenges, it is a crucial effort toward mitigating issues concerning land ownership and reducing the burden of loan payments.

"Equipping our farmers with the necessary support and assistance from the government should be the top priority of any administration to strengthen food security and enhance overall economic productivity," stated Legarda, underscoring the need to empower and uplift the agricultural sector.

The passage of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act signifies the government's commitment to addressing the plight of farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture practices in the country.

Legarda hopes that this law will bring meaningful change and contribute to the welfare of Filipino farmers, paving the way for agriculture-driven economic growth.