Travel voucher validity extended

BINAY LAUDS CEBPAC DECISION TO REMOVE TRAVEL FUND EXPIRATION

Senator Nancy Binay lauded Cebu Pacific after the airline announced that it will be removing the expiration date of its travel fund and extending its travel voucher validity to 18 months starting August 1.

"We thank Cebu Pacific for heeding the call of airline passengers. Isa sa mga napagusapan natin noong nakaraang Senate hearing ay ang travel fund at travel voucher. This is just the first step. Malaking bagay itong desisyon ng Cebu Pacific para patunayan na nakikinig sila sa hinaing ng kanilang mga customers," Binay said.

Sen. Binay also noted how Cebu Pacific now has clear guidelines on compensation for flight disruptions.

According to Cebu Pacific, passengers who have experienced disruptions in flight operations can now avail of two-way travel vouchers for flights canceled within 72 hours, and one-way travel vouchers for flights delayed for four to six hours.

"The safety and convenience of passengers should always be our top priority. Magandang nasagot na ng airline kung ano ba ang pwedeng gawin ng mga pasahero kapag may flight disruptions. I hope na maayos na rin ang hotlines nila at customer service," she said.

"I believe this is a step in the right direction to earn back the trust of the public at maresolba ang mga aberyang nararanasan ng ating mga pasahero," she added.

Last month, Binay led the joint investigation of the Senate committee on tourism and the Senate committee on public services on passenger complaints against airlines.

The hearing was prompted by a resolution filed by Binay on complaints against Cebu Pacific about overbooking, offloading and glitches in booking flights.

During the hearing, the airlines admitted lapses in their operations and vowed to work with all stakeholders to improve their services.