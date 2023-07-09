Press Release

July 9, 2023 Jinggoy moves for creation of PH film preservation facility, body THE Senate has set in motion public hearings for the legislative measures filed by Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada promoting the growth and development of the local film industry. Estrada expressed hope that his proposal for the establishment of the National Film Archive of the Philippines (NFAP) will gain momentum during the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress. "Two decades have passed since the enactment of Republic Act No. 9167, the law that directs the FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) to establish a film archive, but the permanent facility for film preservation with sufficient storage space and proper equipment has yet to materialize," said the senator, who was the first to file a bill in the upper chamber for the creation of the NFAP. Stressing the need for the approval of his Senate Bill No. 1033, Estrada pointed out that many films, which serve as snapshots of the nation's history and social realities, have not survived the test of time and have been left to decay and degrade over the years. "In addition, notable works by our renowned filmmakers, including our national artists for film, have also been neglected and improperly cared for," he lamented. Citing data from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Estrada revealed that approximately 65% of the country's vast cinematic heritage has been lost or destroyed. "Whatever remains unarchived are exposed to daily damage and deterioration. It is also estimated that out of more than 8,000 movies shot on film, only around 2,000 have surviving copies," the senator said. "This bill aims to address this problem by creating NFAP which will ensure the protection and preservation of Filipino films that are part of our historical and cultural heritage," Estrada said. SB 1033 is scheduled to be discussed in a hearing on Monday, July 10, by the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, alongside two other bills authored by Estrada - Senate Bill Nos. 1032, and 2250. SB 1032, or the proposed World-Class Filmmakers' Incentives Act, aims to promote and support the production of high quality and globally competitive Filipino films through the provision of incentives and tax exemptions. On the other hand, SB 2250 proposes the institutionalization of a physical and online festival for new quality genre films and free screening of classic movies every September. Pagtatatag ng PH film preservation facility, isinusulong ni Jinggoy GUGULONG na sa Senado ang mga panukalang batas na inihain ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na naglalayong itaguyod ang paglago at pag-unlad ng lokal na industriya ng pelikula. Umaasa si Estrada na ang kanyang panukalang pagbuo ng National Film Archive of the Philippines (NFAP) ay maitataguyod sa darating Second Regular Session ng kasalukuyang 19th Congress. "Dalawampung taon na ang lumipas mula nang maisabatas ang Republic Act No. 9167, ang batas na nag-uutos sa FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) na itatag ang isang film archive, ngunit ang permanenting pasilidad na mangangalaga ng mga pelikula na may sapat na storage space at tamang kagamitan ay hindi pa rin natutupad," pahayag ng senador na unang nagsumite sa mataas na kapulungan sa NFAP. Sa pagsusulong sa madaliang pag-apruba ng kanyang Senate Bill No. 1033, ipinunto ni Estrada na hindi maayos na napangangalagaan ang maraming pelikula na nagsasabuhay ng kasaysayan at kultura ng bansa. "Dagdag pa riyan, maraming maipagmamalaking gawa ng ating mga kilalang filmmakers, kasama na ang mga pambansang alagad ng sining para sa pelikula, ang hindi napansin at naitabi ng maayos," aniya. Ayon sa datos mula sa FDCP, sinabi ni Estrada na aabot sa humigit-kumulang na 65 porsiyento sa mga pamanang sining sa pelikula ang nawala o nasira na. "Ang natitirang mga hindi pa nai-a-archive ay patuloy na nasisira. Nasa 2,000 sa tinatayang kabuuan na 8,000 na pelikula ang may natitirang kopya on film," sabi ng senador. "Nais tugunan ng panukalang batas na ito ang problemang ito sa pamamagitan ng pagtatag ng NFAP na magtitiyak na ang mga pelikulang Pilipino na bahagi ng ating kasaysayan at kultura ay mapangangalagaan at mapananatiling buhay sa ating kamalayan," sabi ni Estrada. Nakatakdang talakayin ang SB 1033 sa isang pagdinig sa Lunes, Hulyo 10, ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media kasama ang dalawang iba pang panukala ni Estrada - ang Senate Bill Nos. 1032, and 2250. Ang SB 1032 o ang panukalang World-Class Filmmakers' Incentives Act, ay naglalayong itaguyod at suportahan ang produksyon ng dekalidad at globally competitive na pelikulang Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay insentibo at tax exemptions. Sa kabilang banda, ang SB 2250 ay nagsusulong sa pagkakaroon ng physical at online festival para sa mga bagong dekalidad na pelikula at libreng pagpapalabas ng mga klasikong pelikula tuwing Setyembre.