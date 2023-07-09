Poe on Maynilad's water cuts: Unacceptable

Sen. Grace Poe implored state regulator Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to take urgent action on the planned water service interruption affecting almost 600,000 customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. starting July 12.

"MWSS should not take this matter sitting down as these recurring service cuts will affect over half a million consumers," the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services said.

"Dumadalas, humahaba ang oras at dumadami ang apektado dito sa water interruption. Hindi ito katanggap-tanggap," Poe added.

Maynilad said its customers may experience up to 9 hours of nightly water service interruptions starting July 12 due to the decreasing water level of Angat Dam.

Poe said the MWSS should determine whether water utilities like Maynilad are adhering to their obligations based on their franchise.

"MWSS should be proactive. It can't be just the bearer of bad news to consumers of Maynilad's water cuts," she said.

Poe said Maynilad should have acted urgently in investing and building its supply capacities to

avoid being caught flatfooted by increasing demand for potable water as what is happening now.

"Hindi dapat umasa na lang sa lakas ng buhos ng ulan. Pag may water shortage, Angat Dam lagi ang sinisisi," Poe said.

Poe said the MWSS and the water concessionaire must tell the public of its long-term and short-term solutions to the water shortage.

She pointed out the authority granted to concessionaires to distribute water to consumers carries a serious obligation to deliver efficient service.

Poe stressed anew the need to establish a Department of Water Resources to give focus on water use, management and sources.

The bill she authored seeks to give the new department the task of "primary policy, planning, coordinating, implementing, monitoring and administrative entity of the executive branch of the government."

She said the regulatory framework for water in the country has many overlaps, and economic regulations are provided under different setups, resulting in instability and fragmentation.