July 9, 2023 Cooperatives fight poverty-Villar Senate Agriculture committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar has acknowledged the significant role of cooperatives as the government and private sector's partners to curb poverty. "Nothing can equal the help of cooperatives in the growth of a community and small business and alleviating the lives of farmers and fishermen," said Villar during the Philippine Federation of Credit Cooperatives 11th Annual General Assembly and 2023 Educational Forum at Clark Marriott Hotel in Mabalacat, Pampanga. She said the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) is our partner in creating cooperatives in the different industries in our country. "One of the distinct advantages of social enterprises and cooperatives is that they are more attuned and in touch with the needs of the poorer segments of the society," she said. "The wide geographical reach of micro small and medium enterprises including, social enterprises and cooperatives, in various regions and provinces make their impact more all-encompassing," she added. She also noted that cooperatives embody the "Bayanihan" spirit. To recognize the importance of cooperatives, she said, the Villar SIPAG since 2013 has been awarding 20 cooperatives yearly wherein the winners are given a plaque and P250,000 each. "Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," she said. This nationwide search for best coops, Villar said, is very thorough and tedious. "We receive hundreds of applications yearly, and only the best ones are chosen. We make sure that the initiatives of these community enterprises are outstanding models of good practices in income poverty reduction." The yearly Villar Sipag Awards aims to recognize good practices and innovations of community enterprises, which create jobs and increase household income especially in vulnerable sectors. It also highlights outstanding initiatives of community enterprises as models of good practices in poverty reduction. Villar spoke before 390 cooperative leaders from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, representing a total of 1.5 million coop members nationwide. Cooperatives laban sa kahirapan-Villar Kinilala ni Senate Agriculture committee chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar ang kahalagahan ng mga koopertiba bilang partner ng pamahalaan at private sector sa paglaban sa kahirapan. "Nothing can equal the help of cooperatives in the growth of a community and small business and alleviating the lives of farmers and fishermen," ani Villar sa idinaos na Philippine Federation of Credit Cooperatives 11th Annual General Assembly and 2023 Educational Forum at Clark Marriott Hotel sa Mabalacat, Pampanga. Sinabi niya na ang Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) ang ating partner sa pagtatatag ng mga kooperatiba sa iba't- ibang industriya sa ating bansa. "One of the distinct advantages of social enterprises and cooperatives is that they are more attuned and in touch with the needs of the poorer segments of the society," ayon kay Villar. "The wide geographical reach of micro small and medium enterprises including, social enterprises and cooperatives, in various regions and provinces make their impact more all-encompassing," dagdag pa niya. Binigyan diin niya na nakapaloob ang "Bayanihan" spirit sa mga kooperatiba. Upang kilalanin ang kahalagahan ng mga kooperatiba, pinararangalan ng Villar SIPAG simula pa noong 2013 ang 'Top 20 cooperatives' sa bansa na nakatutulong maiangat ang kabuhayan sa kanilang komunidad. Pinagkakalooban ang mga ito ng plaque at P250,000 bawat isa. "Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," ayon kay Villar. ipinahayag niya na mahigpit ang 'nationwide search' sa best coops. "We receive hundreds of applications yearly, and only the best ones are chosen. We make sure that the initiatives of these community enterprises are outstanding models of good practices in income poverty reduction." Layunin ng taunang Sipag Awards na kilalanin ang mabubuting gawain at innovations ng community enterprises na nagbibigsy ng hanapbuhay at nadadagdagan ang household income partikukar sa mahihirap na sektor. Itinatampok din nito 'outstanding initiatives' ng community enterprises bilang modelo ng good practices sa poverty reduction. Nagsalita si Villar sa harap ng 390 cooperative leaders mula Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao. Kumakatawan ang mga ito sa 1.5 million coop members sa buong banda.