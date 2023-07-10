Press Release

July 10, 2023 Gatchalian to ERC: Stop making consumers pay for NGCP's franchise tax Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to stop allowing the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) from passing on to electricity consumers the 3% franchise tax it is supposed to pay the government. "The ERC should stop the pass-through. Consumers should not be paying for what the NGCP owes the government. The practice should be terminated as soon as possible," said Gatchalian, who currently serves as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy. He pointed out that an ordinary household with a 200 kWh monthly consumption in the Meralco franchise area could have saved an estimated P37.32 per year had the ERC not allowed NGCP to pass on its franchise tax to consumers. At a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Energy, it was confirmed by ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta that NGCP is allowed to pass on to consumers a franchise tax of 3% of all gross receipts derived from its operation in lieu of income tax and other taxes due to an ERC resolution, specifically ERC Resolution No. 7 Series of 2011. But according to Gatchalian, a 2002 Supreme Court decision has emphasized that income tax, which is not an operating expense, cannot be passed on by a utility to consumers. In the case of NGCP, the franchise tax is not an operating expense. Moreover, the franchise tax, according to the NGCP franchise, is in lieu of income tax. As such, NGCP should not be allowed to pass on its franchise tax to consumers. "Thus, the ERC should recant its 2011 resolution which included the 3% franchise tax as part of the total monthly transmission cost. As a mere regulating body, the ERC cannot supersede the SC decision," he said. Gatchalian sa ERC: Huwag payagang ipasa sa konsyumer ang NGCP franchise tax Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na huwag nang payagan ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) na ipasa sa mga konsyumer ng kuryente ang 3% na franchise tax na dapat bayaran mismo ng NGCP sa gobyerno. "Dapat itigil na ng ERC ang pagpasa ng bayarin sa publiko. Hindi nila dapat binabayaran ang anumang bayarin ng NGCP sa gobyerno. Kailangang itigil na ang kasanayang ito sa lalong madaling panahon," ani Gatchalian, na kasalukuyang nagsisilbing vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy. Sinabi niya na ang isang ordinaryong household na kumukunsumo ng 200 kWh kada buwan sa Meralco franchise area ay maaaring makatipid ng tinatayang P37.32 kada taon kung hindi pinahintulutan ng ERC ang NGCP na ipasa ang franchise tax nito sa mga konsyumer. Sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Energy, kinumpirma ni ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta na pinapayagan ang NGCP na ipasa sa mga konsyumer ang franchise tax na 3% ng lahat ng gross receipts na nagmula sa mismong operasyon nito bilang kapalit ng income tax at iba pang buwis dahil sa isang ERC resolution. Ito ay ang ERC Resolution No. 7 Series of 2011. Ngunit ayon sa mambabatas, ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema noong 2002 ay nagbigay-diin na ang income tax, na hindi isang operating expense, ay hindi dapat maipasa sa konsyumer. Sa kaso ng NGCP, ang franchise tax ay hindi isang operating expense. Bukod dito, ang franchise tax, ayon sa NGCP franchise, ay kapalit ng income tax. At dahil dito ay hindi dapat payagang ipasa ng NGCP ang franchise tax nito sa mga mamimili. "Kaya, dapat bawiin ng ERC ang resolusyon nito noong 2011 kung saan nakasaad na ang 3% franchise tax ay bahagi ng kabuuang monthly transmission cost. Bilang regulating body lamang, hindi maaaring palitan ng ERC ang desisyon ng SC," aniya.