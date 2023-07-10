Press Release

July 10, 2023 Tulfo blasts 'moro-moro', 'hao-siao' raid of POGO hub Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo criticized the lack of coordination between law enforcement, immigration officers, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and labor agencies in addressing issues related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). In a press conference held July 10, Tulfo raised the alarm about the raid conducted by authorities on a POGO hub named Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. or Hong Tai in Las Piñas City last June 27 wherein about 2,714 workers were rescued - 1,284 of which are foreign nationals, while 1,430 are Filipinos. It can be noted that an undetermined amount of cash and several firearms were seized by the raiding teams on the premises of "Hong Tai" Compound. Computers and phones were also seized for forensic examination to check if they were being used for illegal activities, such as crypto scams, love scams, and other investment scams Tulfo said that it has already been 13 days but the investigation by the police about this issue remains unclear, particularly the criminal liability of the people behind Xinchuang that are involved in illicit activities. Notably, seven fugitives, 4 chinese and 3 taiwanese nationals working for Xinchuang have been caught and turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for deportation but Tulfo maintained that investigation should first find out if they are guilty of human trafficking before deporting them. Tulfo likewise revealed that a reliable source from Camp Crame divulged that cops are using the foreign nationals as milking cows by asking money from them in exchange for their freedom. He also blasted the move by authorities to clear and allow all 1,528 Filipino POGO workers to leave the premises in Las Piñas City without properly investigating whether they are really victims or complicit to the crime. The Senator from Isabela and Davao questioned if background checks have already been conducted on Filipino directors of Xinchuang namely Dianica Mensah, Oliver Ong, Divina Vidal, Dinalyn Vidal and Daisy Vidal Cidro who could all be guilty of crimes. "Ginagawang gatasan lang ng mga awtoridad ang mga raid ng POGO hub kung saan napakaraming lapses at mishandling na nangyayari. "Nagkakatawaran pa bago matubos ang foreign nationals mula sa kustodiya ng mga pulis. Yung mga Pilipinong kasabwat naman sa kabulastugang ito, imbes na masampahan ng kaso sa korte, ay nabibigyan pa ng ayuda dahil pinalalabas na biktima! "Kaya nagpasa ako ng Resolusyon sa Seando para mapatigil na itong moro-moro at hao-siao na raid na ito!" he said. In filing the said Resolution, Tulfo underscored the need to assess the effectiveness of PAGCOR in fulfilling its regulatory mandate, ensuring proper coordination with other agencies, and protecting the rights and welfare of POGO workers. It can be noted that Tulfo filed a Resolution and issued a statement about POGO-related illegal activities after an American citizen complained through his program "Wanted sa Radyo" about being love-scammed. Said foreigner met the lovely young Filipina through a dating app called PinaLove. He was later scammed by the girl for a total amount of $12,000.00 or about P650,000.00. The woman suspect initially denied having any involvement with the scam, saying her picture was just used. But when they were made to face each other and when she was challenged to a lie-detector test, she eventually admitted that she was employed by a POGO operator in Las Piñas, where she was used to lure investors into the cryptocurrency scam. She, however, has since resigned from the said POGO. Tulfo, binatikos ang moro-moro, hao-siao na POGO raids Sa isang press conference ngayong araw, July 10, 2023, kinwestyon ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang raid na isinagawa ng mga awtoridad sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) facility sa Las Pinas City noong June 27 kung saan 2,714 ang na-rescue, kabilang na dito ang Pilipino at banyaga. Ayon kay Senator Idol, labintatlong araw na ang nakalipas pero hindi pa rin malinaw ang imbestigasyong ginagawa ng mga pulis tungkol sa POGO-related crimes at mga taong nasa likod nito. Sa kasalukuyan, mayroong mga foreign national pa rin ang nakapiit at hindi pa napoproseso ng immigration. Hindi pa rin malinaw kung sila ay sasampahan ng kasong kriminal o irere-patriate. Binatikos din ni Sen. Tulfo ang mabagal na aksyon ng Bureau of Immigration na dumating lamang sa POGO facility noong July 4, o anim na araw matapos ang raid. Sa ilang araw bago sila dumating, ay marami ng nangyaring katiwalian at nagkabayaran na. Mula sa isang reliable source ni Sen. Tulfo sa Camp Crame, ginagawang parang gatasan lang ng raiding team ang mga banyagang nahuli at hinuhuthutan ng pera bago pakawalan. Nagkakatawaran pa nga raw bago matubos ang mga nahuling foreigner. Kinwestyon din ni Sen. Tulfo ang ginawa ng mga awtoridad na basta na lamang pinalaya ang lahat ng Pilipinong nahuli kahit walang maayos na imbestigasyon kung sila ay sangkot sa krimen, tulad ng human trafficking at love scam. Sinabi ni Sen. Idol na imposibleng ang lahat ng Pilipino na pinalaya ay biktima. Ang masaklap pa dito, nang-scam na nga sila ng foreigner, ay nabigyan pa sila ng ayuda ng DSWD! "Ginagawang gatasan lang ng mga awtoridad ang mga raid ng POGO hub kung saan napakaraming lapses at mishandling na nangyayari. "Nagkakatawaran pa bago matubos ang foreign nationals mula sa kustodiya ng mga pulis. Yung mga Pilipinong kasabwat naman sa kabulastugang ito, imbes na masampahan ng kaso sa korte, ay nabibigyan pa ng ayuda dahil pinalalabas na biktima! "Kaya nagpasa ako ng Resolusyon sa Seando para mapatigil na itong moro-moro at hao-xiao na raid na ito!," saad niya. Matatandaang kamakailan lamang ay may naitampok na isang Amerikano sa "Wanted sa Radyo" na biktima ng love scam. Nakilala niya ang isang Pinay na dating nagtrabaho sa POGO sa isang dating app na PinaLove, at P650,000.00 ang sumatotal na nakuha nito sa kanya. Aniya, kaya malakas ang loob ng mga ilegal na POGO facility na ito ay dahil may mga kasabwat itong mga Pilipino na tumutulong sa kanilang makagawa ng mga ilegal na aktibidad. Dahil sa kawalan ng koordinasyon ng law enforcement at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno, ay naghain siya ng isang Senate Resolution para maimbestigahan ang nasabing raid at mapanagot ang lahat ng mga tao sa likod ng POGO-related illegal activities.