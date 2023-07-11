Press Release

July 11, 2023 Tulfo on PBBM: He's doing an excellent job Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo gave President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. an excellent rating for his first year in office. Ahead of PBBM's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, Tulfo said: "He is doing an excellent job." Tulfo praised the President for securing a lot of commitment and investment pledges, and gaining possible investors that are beneficial for the country's economy and will create many jobs for Filipinos, during his foreign trips. Tulfo is positive that these investment pledges will benefit the country and the Filipinos in the long run, and that his upcoming SONA will give the Preisident an opportunity to make known to the public the extent of his commitment borne from his diplomatic trips abroad. Sen. Idol also took notice of PBBM's good qualities as a leader, saying that the President does not blame his predecessor for the problems he inherited from previous administration unlike other leaders before him, and that PBBM knows how to move forward by not holding grudges against his political rivals. He likewise lauded PBBM for prioritizing the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), saying, "buhos ang suporta ni BBM para sa mga kababayan nating OFW." In highlighting PBBM's support for OFWs, Tulfo recognized the President for the recent pardon of three convicted OFW in the United Arab Emirates, two of whom are in death row. It can be recalled that PBBM was the one who appealed to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the freedom of three convicted OFW through two letters sent in late April. Tulfo sa unang taon ni PBBM: 'He's doing an excellent job' Binigyan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng excellent rating si President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa unang taon nitong panunungkulan. Pinuri ni Sen. Tulfo ang bilyon-bilyong investment pledge na nalikom ni Pres. Marcos mula sa mga gobyerno at negosyente sa kanyang mga foreign trip. Sinabi ni Sen. Tulfo na ang mga ito ay makakatulong na mapaganda ang ekonomiya at mapunan ang kakulangan ng trabaho sa bansa. Napansin rin ni Sen. Tulfo ang ilan sa mga magandang katangian ni PBBM na nagpapakita na isa siyang magaling na lider. Aniya, hindi sinisisi ni PBBM ang naunang administrasyon sa mga problema na minana niya mula rito at hindi rin siya nagtatanim ng galit sa mga dati niyang nakatunggali sa politika. Pinuri rin ni Sen. Tulfo ang buhos na suporta ni PBBM para sa mga OFW, partikular na ang pagsalba niya sa tatlong convicted OFW. Dalawa dito ay nakasalang na dapat sa death row pero nabigyan na nga ng pardon ng gobyerno ng UAE dahil sa letters of appeal ng Pangulo. Dito, sinabi ni Sen. Idol, pinakita ni PBBM ang kanyang commitment at pagmamahal sa mga tinaguriang bagong bayani.