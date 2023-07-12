Press Release

July 12, 2023 Villar tells Antigue grads to be resilient like bamboo Senator Cynthia Villar cited the theme "BAMbUhAy! (Bago, Angat, at Makabuluhang bUhAy!)," during the 71st Commencement Exercises of the University of Antique as "fitting representation" of its goal to become a leading institution in the bamboo technology. Villar noted that this aspiration aligns perfectly with Antique's local heritage. "As we know, bamboo symbolizes strength, flexibility, and growth. Just like bamboos, invest in nurturing your inner selves, cultivating resilience, and never fearing the occasional bend. Ultimately, you will return to your original form, stronger than ever before," Villar told the graduates "Embrace the challenges with courage, face the unknown with determination, and let your passion be the driving factor to help you achieve things," she further reminded them. As you prepare to embark on new journey, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture told them they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make a positive impact in the world. She also noted that just like Antique, bamboo holds a special significance in her hometown-Las Piñas. "If there's one thing that is unique about Las Piñas, my hometown, it is the Bamboo Organ, which is considered a Philippine National Treasure. It is the only 19th century Bamboo Organ in the Philippines that has survived and is still functioning," she said. She likewise mentioned her continuing efforts to support and promote the bamboo industry. She has been undertaking several projects involving bamboo. One of them is the maintenance of the bamboo plantations she started along the 2 rivers in my Las Piñas which prevent soil erosion and help in urban greening She has also been embarking on the conservation of the two Bambusetums she built which serves as parks and educate people about the over 70 bamboo species in the cuty. She also supports the craft and trade of the Las Piñas parol makers using bamboo as frames. Her Villar SIPAG Farm School has been sponsoring courses in teaching bamboo propagation, nursery and plantation management together with TESDA. She supports the Villar SIPAG bamboo processing factory intended as a livelihood showcase and encouraging bamboo farming. "In the Senate, I principally authored Senate Bill No. 615 or the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Act of 2022, which seeks to institutionalize bamboo industry development in our country. This aims to make the Philippine bamboo industry competitive in the local and international markets while providing opportunities for local employment and establishing bamboo-based community enterprises, " said Villar. Villar, sinabihan ang Antique grads na maging matatag gaya ng kawayan Inihayag ni Senator Cynthia Villar na "fitting representation" upang maging pangunahing institusyon sa bamboo technology ang temang "BAMbUhAy! (Bago, Angat, at Makabuluhang bUhAy!)," ngUniversity of Antique sa ika-71st Commencement Exercises nito. Binigyan diin ni Villar na naayon ang layuning ito sa local heritage ng Antique. "As we know, bamboo symbolizes strength, flexibility, and growth. Just like bamboos, invest in nurturing your inner selves, cultivating resilience, and never fearing the occasional bend. Ultimately, you will return to your original form, stronger than ever before," sabi ni Villar sa mga nagsipagtapos. "Embrace the challenges with courage, face the unknown with determination, and let your passion be the driving factor to help you achieve things," paalala rin niya sa mga ito. Habang naghahanda kayo sa panibagong paglalakbay, sinabi ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture na may sandata at kaalaman sila upang magkaroon ng positive impact sa mundo. Kagaya ng Antique, mahalaga rin ang kawayan sa kanyang hometown-Las Pinas. "If there's one thing that is unique about Las Piñas, my hometown, it is the Bamboo Organ, which is considered a Philippine National Treasure. It is the only 19th century Bamboo Organ in the Philippines that has survived and is still functioning," ayon kay Villar. Binanggit din niya ang kanyang patuloy na pagsusulong at suporta sa industriya ng kawayan. May mga gawain din siya para sa kawayan. isa rito ang pangangalaga sa bamboo plantations na sinumulan niya sa tabi ng dalawang ilog sa Las Pinas. Itinataguyod din niya ang konserbasyon ng 2 Bambusetums na nagsisilbi ring parke at nagbibigay kaalaman sa mahigit 70 klase ng kawayan. Suportado rin niya ang Las Piñas parol makers na kawayan ang gamit na frames. Ini-isponsor din ng kanyang Villar SIPAG Farm School ang mga kurso sa bamboo propagation, nursery plantation management kasama ang TESDA. "In the Senate, I principslly authored Senate Bill No. 615 or the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Act of 2022, which seeks to institutionalize bamboo industry development in our country. This aims to make the Philippine bamboo industry competitive in the local and international markets while providing opportunities for local employment and establishing bamboo-based community enterprises, " sabi pa ni Villar.