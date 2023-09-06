SPONSORSHIP SPEECH ON SENATE RESOLUTION NO. 770

Resolution Expressing Profound Sympathy and Sincere Condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the Death of Miguel "Mike" Castro Enriquez, Veteran and Multi-Awarded Broadcast Journalist and Honoring His Contributions to Philippine Journalism and Mass Communications

Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, I rise today to sponsor Senate Resolution No. 770 expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of veteran and multi-awarded broadcast journalist, Mr. Miguel Castro Enriquez, or more popularly known as Mike Enriquez.

Mike Enriquez has evolved from a disc jockey at a local radio station--he was then known as "Baby Michael" for his soothing voice--to becoming a household name because of his trademark expression, distinct style of delivering news, and hard-hitting commentaries. Of course, even kids know Mike Enriquez.

Talagang hindi tinantanan ni Mike Enriquez ang pagpapayabong ng kanyang karera at pagiging mabuting halimbawa para sa mga mamamahayag. He has inspired a new breed of journalists to continue serving with unassailable integrity, professionalism, and outstanding work; that beyond his immense distinctions, recognitions, and contribution to the industry, what is truly important is being true to your craft.

Ginoong Pangulo, talagang nakakagulat at nakalulungkot ang pagkawala ng isang sandigan at otoridad sa industriya ng pamamahayag, sa panahong naglilipana ang disinformation at fake news.

Maraming salamat sa serbisyong walang kinikilingan, walang pinoprotektahan, walang kasinungalingan, at serbisyong totoo lamang.

Thank you, Mr. President.