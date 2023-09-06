Bong Go expresses full support for the proposed 2024 budget of the Office of the Vice President

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed during a Senate hearing on Monday, September 4, his full support for the proposed 2024 budget amounting to P2.3 billion, for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) headed by Vice President Sara Duterte.

The budget received a nod from the Senate Finance subcommittee and is designed to support various programs and initiatives actively carried out by the OVP, particularly those that directly benefit the poor and marginalized.

"Mr. President, as we all know, the OVP, in addition to its executive and ceremonial functions as the second highest office of the Philippine government, advocates for, and puts into action initiatives tailored to address the needs of the Filipino people," he said.

The senator particularly highlighted the public services initiated by the office under Vice President Duterte.

"Sa pamamagitan ng opisina ni Vice President Sara Duterte, iba't-ibang pampublikong serbisyo ang kanilang nagagawa at patuloy na ginagawa para sa mga Pilipino," Go stated.

He expressed his support for allocating the bulk of the OVP's budget to fund these programs, including the Medical and Burial Assistance, which supplements other healthcare programs of the government to assist indigent individuals and families.

"Simula pa lang po ng kanyang termino, malaki na ang tiwala ko kay Vice President Sara Duterte," said Go.

"Alam kong patuloy na magbibigay tulong ang kaniyang mga programa para sa ating mga kababayan lalong lalo na po yung mga mahihirap," Go added, reiterating his trust in the vice president's initiatives, especially those aimed at helping the less fortunate.

Go reiterated his full endorsement for the OVP's budget, stating, "Again, I would like to reiterate my full support for the budget of the Office of the Vice President."