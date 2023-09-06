Press Release

September 6, 2023 Bong Go provides additional support to micro-entrepreneurs in Roxas City, Capiz Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Thursday, August 31, provided livelihood support to 43 microentrepreneurs at Barangay Dayao in Roxas City, Capiz, who had previously been impacted by different crises. The identified microentrepreneurs are also beneficiaries of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program. Aside from the livelihood assistance, Go's team also distributed snacks, masks, shirt, shoes, and basketballs to the beneficiaries. Select beneficiaries also received cellphones. "Nais kong magpasalamat sa DTI sa inyong PPG program dahil hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong kundi pati na rin ng sapat na kaalaman at kakayahan para sa mga pamilyang apektado ng iba't-ibang kalamidad, tulad nitong pandemya," Go said. "Ang PPG program ay isang malinaw na halimbawa kung paano natin maipapakita ang malasakit at suporta sa ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng mga pagsubok. Ang inyong pagsisikap ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya at indibidwal, kundi pati na rin sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng pagbangon," he continued. Go pushed for DTI's PPG program during the Duterte administration to help boost the livelihood of communities affected by crises. He continues to support the implementation of the program to help uplift individuals and families, particularly those engaged in micro-enterprises, who have been adversely affected by health disasters like epidemics and pandemics, calamities such as fires, armed conflicts, and the like. "Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo," Go said. Go likewise conveyed his appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for the enactment of the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Program into law. The OTOP Philippines Program, authored and co-sponsored by Go, represents a governmental stimulus strategy strategically crafted to nurture the expansion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide. The program places a strong emphasis on harnessing local resources while concurrently safeguarding the rich tapestry of cultural heritage. Meanwhile, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go encouraged residents to seek the services of the Malasakit Center at Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in the city where they may conveniently avail of medical assistance from existing programs of the government. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates DOH-run hospitals, plus the Philippine General Hospital, to provide necessary assistance to indigent patients by covering various patient services and fees. To date, there are 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped over seven million poor and indigent Filipinos, according to DOH. Meanwhile, citing how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the crucial need to fill in the gaps in the country's healthcare system, Go continues to push for the establishment of Super Health Centers. Go said that the centers can significantly help reduce occupancy rates in main hospitals by making available basic health services in communities, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit, among others. Through Go's initiative and with the help of his fellow legislators, some 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022. He also successfully pushed for the funding of at least 322 more Super Health Centers in this year's health budget. Super Health Centers will also be established in strategic areas in the province, such as in Dumalag, Tapaz, Jamindan, Mambusao, Panay, Panitan, Pilar, President Roxas, Sigma, and Roxas City. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of several river control structures, road rehabilitation along Iloilo East Coast to Capiz Road, and the road concretion along Maayon to Palagian Provincial Road.