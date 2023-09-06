STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON FINANCE SECRETARY BENJAMIN DIOKNO'S PROPOSAL TO SCRAP FREE TERTIARY EDUCATION

Nakakahiyang mismong ang gobyerno ang umaatras sa constitutional duty nitong siguraduhin na accessible ang education sa lahat ng antas para sa lahat.

As it stands, free tertiary education prioritizes the youth who are academically able and who come from poor families.

With Sec. Diokno's proposal, mas may deserving pa ba sa kanila na mapabuti ang kalagayaan at maabot ang pangarap na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral?

Being selective in the implementation of universal access to quality tertiary education won't address the perennial issue of dropout rates unless our economic managers, like Sec. Diokno, address rising costs of education-related day-to-day expenses -- mula sa pamasahe, pagkain/pambaon, at iba pa -- and providing families jobs and livelihood to prevent students from dropping out of school.

Trabaho ng gobyerno na bigyang dagdag na suporta at ayuda ang mga mag-aaral na makumpleto at makapagtapos ng kanilang pag-aaral. Providing free tuition is the first step, and the government should do more to ensure their day-to-day expenses are met.

Kung gusto talagang tulungan ni Sec. Diokno ang usapin ng maaksayang paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno, bakit hindi niya busisiin ang mga pondong nailagak sa mga ahensyang hindi naman dapat, gaya ng confidential funds, at mga hindi nagagamit ng tama?

###

VIDEO LINK:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rWqgHX87uwJuk6JzVxlal6h_L3Ecfqhi/view