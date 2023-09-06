Tolentino: Maritime Zone law, long overdue

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino said that asserting the Philippine territory through a maritime zone law is long overdue.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, Sen. Tol said, "152 countries na ang may maritime zone laws. Ang Pilipinas na napapalibutan ng dagat, wala."

According to Sen. Tol, his Senate Bill no. 2294 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act will be the priority of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, which he chairs.

"The Maritime Zones bill will establish the exact boundaries of the Republic of the Philippines. Hindi kasi alam kung hanggang saan ang ating continental shelf, territorial sea. Hindi maliwanag kung hanggang saan ang muhon ng ating Exclusive Economic Zone," the solon said.

Sen. Tol added that the panel is also set to craft a measure on the archipelagic sea lanes, which will designate routes for local and international maritime vehicles that will not violate the United Nations Law of the Sea.

Further, Sen. Tolentino shared that the first committee hearing of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones will be held next week. It will tackle the maritime zone bill and hear the insights of various local and foreign experts on maritime zone laws.