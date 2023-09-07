Press Release

September 7, 2023 Gatchalian: Expand SUCs' capacity to help more students benefit from free college education Amid calls to review the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (Republic Act No. 10931) or the free higher education law, Senator Win Gatchalian seeks the expansion of State Universities and Colleges' (SUCs) capacity so that more qualified students can receive free college education. "Mahalagang hakbang ang pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo upang mabigyan ang ating mga kabataan ng mas magandang kinabukasan. Ngunit dahil sa kakulangan ng ating mga SUCs ng mga silid-aralan, pasilidad, at mga guro, may mga kabataan pa rin tayong hindi nakikinabang sa libreng kolehiyo kahit na kwalipikado sila, at dapat natin itong tugunan," said Gatchalian. The lawmaker earlier pointed out how the free higher education law, which he co-authored and co-sponsored, increased the number of basic education learners who pursued college. Before the enactment of the free higher education law, the progression rates from high school to college stood at 54% and 62% for Academic Years 2013-2014 and 2014-2015, respectively. On the contrary, when the free higher education law was implemented, the progression rate from senior high school to college surged to an average of 81% from 2018 to 2022. Gatchalian, however, cited previous consultations with presidents of SUCs who lamented that some students who already passed admission exams end up not enrolling. This is because some SUCs lack enough classrooms, facilities, laboratories, and teachers, among others, to accommodate these students. Despite the budget increase for free higher education over the years, Gatchalian previously flagged that the capital outlay for SUCs did not increase commensurately. While the consolidated number of students affected by SUCs' limited capacity is not yet available, Gatchalian has urged the government to develop a roadmap to address capacity issues. For 2024, the proposed budget for the implementation of the free higher education law is around P51.1 billion. Gatchalian also reiterated that a national screening test to determine the eligibility of students for free college education is unnecessary. This is because SUCs and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) have their own admission exams. Likewise, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education assured that through the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), efforts to strengthen basic education in the country will continue which should improve learners' chances of entering and completing college. Gatchalian: Kapasidad ng mga SUCs palawakin upang mas maraming makinabang sa libreng kolehiyo Sa gitna ng mga panawagang repasuhin ang Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (Republic Act No. 10931) o ang free higher education law, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapalawak sa kapasidad ng mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) upang mas maraming mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral ang makinabang sa libreng kolehiyo. "Mahalagang hakbang ang pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo upang mabigyan ang ating mga kabataan ng mas magandang kinabukasan. Ngunit dahil sa kakulangan ng ating mga SUCs ng mga silid-aralan, pasilidad, at mga guro, may mga kabataan pa rin tayong hindi nakikinabang sa libreng kolehiyo kahit na kwalipikado sila, at dapat natin itong tugunan," ani Gatchalian, co-author at co-sponsor ng free higher education law. Ayon sa mambabatas, dumami ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral sa basic education na nagpatuloy ng pag-aaral sa kolehiyo dahil sa naturang batas. Bago naging batas ang libreng kolehiyo, umabot lamang sa 54% ang progression rate mula high school papuntang kolehiyo para sa Academic Year (AY) 2013-2014, samantalang 62% naman ang naitala para sa AY 2014-2015. Ngunit noong nagkaroon ng libreng kolehiyo, pumalo sa 81% ang progression rate ng high school tungo sa kolehiyo mula 2018 hanggang 2022. Batay sa naging konsultasyon ni Gatchalian sa mga pangulo ng mga SUCs, may mga mag-aaral na hindi natutuloy mag-enroll kahit nakapasa na sila sa admission exam. Dahil ito sa naging kakulangan ng mga silid-aralan, mga pasilidad, laboratoryo, at mga guro na kinakailangan ng mga mag-aaral. Bagama't umakyat na ang pondo para sa libreng kolehiyo nitong mga nagdaang taon, pinuna ni Gatchalian na hindi naging sapat ang pagtaas ng capital outlay para sa mga SUCs. Habang wala pang opisyal na bilang ng mga mag-aaral na apektado ng limitadong kapasidad ng mga SUCs, isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng roadmap para tugunan ang mga kakulangang ito. Para sa 2024, humigit-kumulang P51.1 bilyon ang kinakailangan para sa pagpapatupad ng free higher education law. Nanindigan din si Gatchalian na hindi na kinakailangan ang national screening test upang suriin kung sinong mag-aaral ang dapat makatanggap ng libreng kolehiyo. Aniya, meron nang sariling admission exam ang mga SUCs at mga Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs). Tiniyak naman ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education na sa pamamagitan ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), patuloy ang pagsisikap na patatagin ang basic education sa bansa upang tumaas ang tsansa ng mga mag-aaral na makapasok at makatapos ng kolehiyo.