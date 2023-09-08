Press Release

September 8, 2023 MESSAGE OF SENATOR MANUEL LITO LAPID ON THE NATIONAL TEACHERS' MONTH CELEBRATIION

(Sept. 5, 2023 - Oct. 5, 2023) Warmest greetings to all our teachers who continue to mentor and guide our youth in spite of the growing challenges in our ever-changing world. As we celebrate the National Teachers' Month, I join the rest of our country in honoring our oft unsung heroes who sacrifice so much in serving and educating our youth in all corners of the country, especially in the remote areas where even the government barely reach. Our teachers play an invaluable role in preparing and molding the next generation of Filipinos who will be our future leaders, public servants, and citizens. I continue to wish you all well and pray for your good health and fortune as you perform your vocation and sworn duty to our country. I will forever be grateful to my teachers who guided me to the right path and helped me fulfill my dreams. Please rest assured that all of us in the Senate will always be here to support you and provide you with whatever assistance we can give. Thank you very much, dear teachers! The future of our country is in your hands. MENSAHE NI SENADOR LITO LAPID SA PAGDIRIWANG NG NATIONAL TEACHERS' MONTH

(Sept. 5, 2023 - Oct. 5, 2023) Maligayang pagbati ng National Teacher's Month sa lahat ng ating mga mahal na guro na nagiging gabay at nagtuturo ng kagalingan ng ating mga kabataan. Saludo po tayo sa lahat ng mga guro na nagsasakripisyo para lang makapag-ambag ng kanilang kaalaman sa mga estudyante lalo na sa mga liblib na pook sa bansa. Napakalaki po ng tungkuling ginagampanan ng ating mga guro upang hubugin ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga Filipino na siyang kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Hangad po natin ang kanilang kaligtasan at mabuting kalusugan para magampanan ang kanilang sinumpaang tungkulin. Naging giya po natin ang ating mga guro para makamtan ang ating mga pangarap at makapaglingkod sa bayan. Maraming salamat at mabuhay po kayong lahat!