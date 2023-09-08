Press Release

September 8, 2023 Tulfo blasts PNP persistent failure to follow police operational procedures Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate resolution seeking to investigate the alleged abuse, killings, and human rights violation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to their persistent failure to follow police operational procedures. In filing Senate Resolution (SR) No. 767, Tulfo cited several failed operations of the members of the PNP, including that of Pandi, Bulacan and Rogriguez, Rizal cops. Tulfo recalled the Aug. 12 incident wherein Pandi, Bulacan PNP entered the property of Rodelio Vicente claiming they were conducting a manhunt for an alias "Elmer." Vicente, who sought Tulfo's help through his program "Raffy Tulfo in Action," was taken into custody and arrested for allegedly committing Direct Assault and Disobedience to a person in Authority without any warrant of arrest or justification. The Senator from Isabela and Davao shared that the said police officers were not wearing their uniform but were wearing ski masks instead during the said manhunt operations. They even physically assaulted Vicente's daughter. Adding insult to the injury, Vicente's son was just visiting his father in the precinct when he was taken into custody by the PNP Pandi Bulacan Police for allegedly committing Direct Assault and Disobedience to a person in Authority. Tulfo also recalled the case of John Francis Ompad who was killed by Police Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo of the PNP Rodriguez, Rizal on August 20. Reportedly, the incident started when PCpl. Sabillo chased after John Ace, John Francis' brother, for allegedly refusing to show his documents and driving away at an "Oplan Sita" checkpoint. John Ace purportedly threw his helmet at PCpl. Sabillo because he allegedly saw the backrider of Sabillo, Jeffrey Baguio, a civilian, pulling something out. PCpl. Sabillo then allegedly tried to shoot John Ace but it hit John Francis instead who was just coming out of their house. "Aforementioned two incidents happened within the same month; and just weeks after the death of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by PNP Police Operatives from Navotas under a claim of mistaken identity. The operation was found to have had several irregularities and non-compliance with the PNP Police Operations Procedure," the resolution read. "The protection of human rights is a fundamental principle enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines. And there is a need for the Police to strictly observe their Police Operations Procedure and to ensure strict application of the internal discipline of the PNP," it added. Tulfo, kinondena paulit-ulit na kapalpakan ng PNP sa pagsunod sa operational procedures Naghain si Senador Idol Raffy Tulfo ng resolusyon na naglalayong imbestigahan ang mga napaulat na pang-aabuso at paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng ibang miyembro ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na hindi sumusunod sa police operational procedures. Sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 767, binanggit ni Tulfo ang ilang palpak na operasyon ng mga miyembro ng PNP, kabilang ang mga pulis ng Pandi, Bulacan at Rogriguez, Rizal. Isa sa mga nabanggit niya ang insidente noong Agosto 12 kung saan pinasok ng Pandi, Bulacan PNP ang ari-arian ni Rodelio Vicente dahil nagsasagawa umano sila ng manhunt para sa isang alyas "Elmer." Si Vicente, na humingi ng tulong sa "Raffy Tulfo in Action," ay dinala at inaresto ng PNP dahil sa umano'y kaso ng Direct Assault and Disobedience to a person in Authority kahit walang naipakitang warrant of arrest. Giit ni Tulfo, ang nasabing mga pulis ay hindi nakasuot ng kanilang uniporme ngunit nakasuot sila ng ski mask sa nasabing manhunt operations. Sinaktan pa nila ang babaeng anak ni Vicente. Ang masaklap pa, pati ang lalakeng anak ni Vicente na binisita siya sa presinto ay pinakulong din ng PNP dahil sa umano'y paggawa ng Direct Assault at Disobedience sa isang person in Authority. Inalala rin ni Tulfo ang kaso ni John Francis Ompad na pinatay ni Police Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo ng PNP Rodriguez, Rizal noong Agosto 20. Ayon sa ulat, nagsimula ang insidente nang. Hinabol ni Sabillo si John Ace, kapatid ni John Francis, dahil sa pagtanggi umano nitong ipakita ang kanyang mga dokumento at nagmaneho palayo sa isang checkpoint ng "Oplan Sita." Inihagis daw ni John Ace ang kanyang helmet kay Sabillo dahil nakita umano niya ang backrider ni Sabillo na si Jeffrey Baguio, isang sibilyan, na may hinihila palabas. Sinubukan pa umanong barilin ni Sabillo si John Ace ngunit sa halip ay natamaan nito si John Francis na kalalabas lang ng kanilang bahay. "Aforementioned two incidents happened within the same month; and just weeks after the death of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by PNP Police Operatives from Navotas under a claim of mistaken identity. The operation was found to have had several irregularities and non-compliance with the PNP Police Operations Procedure," saad ni Tulfo. "The protection of human rights is a fundamental principle enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines. And there is a need for the Police to strictly observe their Police Operations Procedure and to ensure strict application of the internal discipline of the PNP," dagdag niya.