Press Release

September 9, 2023 Gatchalian eyes universal meal program to address school children's nutrition woes Senator Win Gatchalian is eyeing the implementation of a universal meal program to address Filipino school children's nutrition problems such as stunting, wasting, and undernutrition. "My dream is to have a universal meal program, ensuring that everyone receives sustenance regardless of their nutritional status, just like what other countries are doing. While it will require substantial resources, we will not stop looking for them or innovating," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. According to the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute's (DOST-FNRI) data for 2021, around 2.7 million or 20% of children aged 5 to 10 are stunted or have a low height for their age, 2.8 million or 21% are underweight, and around 1 million or 7% are wasted. The funding for the school-based feeding program (SBFP) this school year will expand the coverage to 220 days or the entire school year. In the previous school years, there were only 120 feeding days. From a budget of P5 billion, the budget of SBFP went up to P11 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) 2024, an increase of 105%. The Department of Education (DepEd) targets 1.6 million beneficiaries from Kindergarten to Grade 6 for next school year. Citing an internal study on the implementation of the SBFP, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Francis Cesar Bringas said that the DepEd tends to have the same beneficiaries every year. This is because learners tend to revert to the state of being malnourished if they only receive school meals for 120 days. The DepEd official added that when these learners go back to school from their two-month vacation, they also tend to go back to the state of being malnourished. "We all know a hungry child will not learn. A lot of these issues happen during the early childhood days, some of which are quite difficult to repair when they enter Kindergarten or primary schools. But then again, we need to do this intervention to prevent further regression or further damage in their bodies and in their health," Gatchalian added. The DepEd also plans to extend the SBFP's Milk Feeding Program Component's implementation to 47 to 55 days. Universal meal program mungkahi ni Gatchalian upang sugpuin ang malnutrisyon Iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapatupad ng isang universal meal program upang sugpuin ang mga suliraning kinakaharap ng mga kabataan pagdating sa nutrisyon, kabilang ang stunting, wasting, at undernutrition. "Pangarap ko na tulad ng ibang bansa, magkaroon tayo ng isang universal meal program na titiyaking may sapat at masustansyang pagkain ang bawat mag-aaral. Kakailanganin nito ng malaking pondo, ngunit hindi tayo titigil na gumawa ng paraan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Ayon sa datos ng Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute's (DOST-FNRI) para sa taong 2021, humigit-kumulang 2.7 milyon o 20% ng mga batang 5 hanggang 10 taong gulang ang stunted o kulang ang taas para sa kanilang edad, humigit-kumulang 2.8 milyon o 21% ang underweight, at 1 milyon o 7% naman ang wasted o magaan para sa kanilang timbang. Sa ilalim ng pondo ng school-based feeding program (SBFP) para sa school year na ito, paaabutin na ng 220 days o buong school year ang pagpapatupad ng programa. Nitong mga nakaraang taon, umaabot lamang sa 120 days ang saklaw ng programang ito. Mula sa P5 bilyong pondo, umakyat sa P11 bilyon ang pondo ng SBFP sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa taong 2024, katumbas ng 105% na pag-akyat sa pondo ng programa. Balak ng Department of Education (DepEd) na maabot ang 1.6 milyong benepisyaryo mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 6 para sa susunod na taon. Ayon naman kay DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Francis Cesar Bringas, lumabas sa pag-aaral ng kagawaran na pare-pareho ang nagiging benepisyaryo ng programa kada taon. Bumabalik kasi ang mga mag-aaral sa dating estado ng kanilang nutrisyon kung 120 araw lang sila nakakatanggap ng mga school meals. Dagdag pa ng opisyal, bumabalik din sa pagiging malnourished ang mga mag-aaral na ito pagbalik nila mula sa bakasyon ng dalawang buwan. "Alam nating hindi matututo ang batang gutom. Karamihan sa mga isyung ito ang dapat tinutugunan sa murang edad, lalo na't mahirap nang tugunan ang mga ito pagpasok nila sa Kindergarten o primary schools. Ngunit kailangan pa rin natin itong gawin upang hindi lalong mapinsala ang kanilang kalusugan at mga katawan," ani Gatchalian. Balak din ng DepEd na palawigin ang araw ng pagpapatupad ng Milk Feeding Program Component ng SBFP sa 47 hanggang 55.