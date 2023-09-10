Press Release

September 10, 2023 Gatchalian wants learning recovery plan covered in 2024 DepEd budget To address the learning loss resulting from the COVID-19 school closures, Senator Win Gatchalian wants to ensure that the learning recovery plan is included in the Department of Education's (DepEd) budget for fiscal year 2024. During the Senate Committee on Finance hearing on the proposed budget of the DepEd and its attached agencies, Gatchalian asked the department to submit its budgetary requirements for the implementation of learning recovery measures. While the DepEd said that it can tap around P4 billion allotted under the Basic Education Curriculum, Gatchalian quizzed the agency whether it has enough allocation to reach learners needing the most intervention. The DepEd said it will officially submit its budgetary requirements to implement learning recovery. "Since we are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure that there are funds for learning recovery under the DepEd's 2024 budget," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The World Bank estimates that as of June 2022, learning poverty in the Philippines is 90.9% The DepEd previously announced that it is implementing the National Reading Camp, the National Mathematics Program, and the National Science and Technology Program to combat learning losses during the pandemic. The DepEd also implemented the National Learning Camp (NLC) during the end-of-school-year break of School Year 2022-2023. The NLC, however, is a voluntary program that started its phased implementation with Grades 7 and 8, focusing on Science, English, and Mathematics. For Gatchalian, programs for learning recovery should be designed to capture students who are struggling to master the competencies required of them. This is to ensure the efficient allocation and utilization of resources. To mitigate learning loss and address the pandemic's impact, Gatchalian filed the ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604) to accelerate learning recovery. The proposed ARAL program targets to include learners who are below the minimum proficiency levels required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. Panukala ni Gatchalian: 'Learning recovery plan' isama sa 2024 budget ng DepEd Upang matugunan ang learning loss at pinsalang dulot ng pagsasara ng mga paaralan dahil sa pandemya ng COVID-19, pinatitiyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian na gawing bahagi ng 2024 budget ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang mga programa para sa learning recovery. Sa isinigawang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang pondo ng DepEd at mga attached agencies nito, hiniling ni Gatchalian mula sa departamento ang budgetary requirements para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa learning recovery. Bagama't maaaring gamitin ng DepEd ang humigit-kumulang P4 bilyon sa ilalim ng Basic Education Curriculum, nais tiyakin ni Gatchalian na sapat ang pondong ito upang maabot ang mga mag-aaral na higit na nangangailangan. Ayon sa DepEd, isusumite nila ang hinihinging budgetary requirements na hiling ng senador. "Dahil patuloy pa rin tayong bumabangon mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19, nais nating tiyakin na may pondo ang DepEd para sa pagpapatupad ng learning recovery sa 2024," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Tinataya ng World Bank na buhat ng Hunyo 2022, umabot na sa 90.9% ang learning poverty sa Pilipinas. Dating inanunsyo ng DepEd na ipapatupad nito ang National Reading Camp, National Mathematics Program, at ang National Science and Technology Program upang tugunan ang learning loss na dulot ng pandemya. Ipinatupad din ng DepEd ang National Learning Camp (NLC) sa end-of-school-year break ng School Year 2022-2023. Ngunit boluntaryo lamang ang pakikilahok sa programa na sinimulan ang phased implementation sa Grade 7 at 8. Tinutukan din ng naturang programa ang Science, English, at Mathematics. Ngunit upang magamit nang husto ang mga inilaang pondo para sa learning recovery, nais tiyakin na Gatchalian na ang mga mag-aaral na hindi abot ang required competencies ang higit na makikinabang sa mga ito. Matatandaang inihain ni Gatchalian ang ARAL Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604) upang mapaigting ang pagpapatupad ng learning recovery. Saklaw ng panukalang ARAL program ang mga mag-aaral na nasa below minimum proficiency levels sa Language, Mathematics, at Science.