September 11, 2023 Bong Go provides support to recovering typhoon victims in Bugasong, Patnongon, and Belison in Antique Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with various government agencies, continues to help calamity victims recover and rebuild their lives and livelihoods. Go deployed his team to Bugasong, Patnongon, and Belison in Antique on Wednesday, September 6, to assist recovering Typhoon Paeng victims. Go's team organized the distribution activities at Bugasong Evacuation Center and Patnongon municipal covered court for 74 typhoon victims. Aside from shirts and snacks from Go's office, the beneficiaries also qualified for negosyo kits through the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). "Ang programang ito ay ating isinulong noong administrasyon ni dating pangulong Duterte at patuloy na sinusuportahan ngayon para maipagpatuloy ang pagtulong sa ating maliliit na negosyante na naapektuhan ng sakuna at krisis," Go said. "Tuturuan ang mga benepisyaryo na magnegosyo at bibigyan ng tulong para palaguin ito. Masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan mo ang iyong negosyo at napalago mo ito. Ang maayos na kabuhayan ang isa sa mga magiging susi sa pagginhawa ng pamumuhay ng iyong pamilya," he explained further. Go also highlighted Republic Act No. 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which was recently enacted into law. Authored and co-sponsored by Go, the OTOP Philippines Program is a government-led initiative that allows each town or city in the country to capitalize on a unique product or service that embodies its identity, culture, and traditions. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," Go said. "By leveraging local resources, the program not only invigorates economic activities but also fosters cultural preservation," he added. The lawmaker then reiterated his push for the passage of his filed measure, Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The proposed measure aims to create a new Cabinet-level department that would focus on holistic approaches to enhance disaster preparedness. Go added that the DDR shall concentrate on three significant areas such as disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista, offering government medical assistance for those in need. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support poor and indigent patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has already benefitted over seven million Filipinos, with 158 Malasakit Centers established all over the country. He then shared that Super Health Centers will be established in key areas in Antique such as in the towns of Sibalom, Culasi and San Jose de Buenavista. A Super Health Center is a facility designed to prioritize primary care, consultations, and early detection of health issues. It aims to fortify the healthcare sector, especially in underserved communities. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built. The senator also mentioned that he principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the recently enacted Regional Specialty Centers law. These specialty centers will be placed in existing DOH regional hospitals, ensuring that patients receive the specialized medical services they need without the need to travel long distances to urban centers. "Ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, is a significant step towards achieving universal healthcare," Go said. "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang ibang matakbuhan. The more we should invest in strengthening our healthcare system," he stressed. As part of his efforts to contribute to the province's development, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several projects in Antique. Among these projects are the acquisition of a motor vehicle in Sibalom, multicabs in Laua-an, and an ambulance unit in San Jose. The senator likewise supported the expansion of a water system in Libertad, improvement of the Tobias Fornier Municipal Hall, flood control projects in Hamtic, San Jose and Laua-an, construction of solar streetlights in various barangays in Barbaza, improvement of a public park in Belison, construction of a covered court in San Remigio, construction of a bridge in Patnongon, and road improvements in Laua-an, San Remigio, Sebaste, Sibalom, and Valderrama. Last August 25, Go's team provided assistance to agricultural workers in Sibalom.