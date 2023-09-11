Press Release

September 11, 2023 IMEE: REVALIDATION WILL DELAY DISTRIBUTION OF LAND TO FARMERS Senator Imee Marcos took a firm position against a "redundant revalidation" of the identities and certificates of land ownership awards (CLOAs) of farmers before they could receive land titles as promised under Republic Act 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, voiced her position ahead of the President's signing of the new law's implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on Tuesday. "We would like to emphasize the spirit of the law to facilitate the awarding of lands to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs). There should be no unnecessary revalidation for farmers to avail of the emancipation program," she emphasized. The senator called the IRR's completion a fitting tribute to "my father and the father of land reform," former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in time for his 106th birth anniversary on Monday, September 11. But she added that the IRR would be meaningless to farmers if this posed a new hurdle to their dream of owning land. "Let's not extend what is already the longest-running land reform program in history," she said, citing its inception in October 1972 through Presidential Decree 27. Besides freeing farmers from unpaid debt, Marcos said the prompt handover of land titles due them under R.A. 11953 will improve their access to financing that can increase their crop production and spur the country's agricultural growth. The government has yet to fulfill the new law's promise of land ownership for most farmers, with only 68,427 having received their land titles, or 11.2% of the 610,054 identified ARBs. The Department of Agrarian Reform also reported that land titles already awarded to farmers cover some 85,853 hectares, or only 7.3% of the 1,173,102 hectares the government has allotted for distribution. Marcos pointed out that the uncertainty in land ownership among ARBs and the the lack of investment backed by collateral assets such as land have dragged on the country's agricultural growth. "Forced to borrow from informal lending channels that charged usurious interest rates, our farmers became poorer and less capable of uplifting the state of our agriculture," she said. Marcos expressed optimism that the land titles anticipated by farmers would keep them from giving up on their livelihood and encourage the next generation to take it up. "Patience is a virtue but please don't make them wait much longer," she said. IMEE: REVALIDATION, MAGPAPABAGAL SA DISTRIBUSYON NG LUPA SA MGA MAGSASAKA Nanindigan si Senador Imee Marcos sa pagkontra sa paulit-ulit na pag-validate sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga magsasaka at sa kanilang certificate of land ownership awards (CLOAS) bago pa matanggap ang mga titulo ng lupang naipangako sa ilalim ng Republic Act 11953 o ang New Agrarian Emancipation Act. Iginiit ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development, ang kanyang posisyon sa isyu bago pa man malagdaan ng Pangulo ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng bagong batas bukas. "Gusto nating bigyang diin ang layunin ng batas na ipamahagi na ang mga lupain sa mga agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs). Wala na dapat gawing revalidation sa mga magsasaka sa pagkuha ng mga lupang kaloob sa ilalim ng emancipation program," giit ni Marcos. Itinuturing ng senador ang pagkakumpleto sa IRR bilang tribute sa kanyang "ama at ang ama rin ng land reform" na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. na sakto sa kanyang 106th birth anniversary ngayong Lunes, September 11. Pero dagdag ng senadora na mawawalang saysay ang IRR sa mga magsasaka kung magpapataw ng mga bagong hadlang sa kanilang pangarap na magmay-ari ng lupang kanilang binubungkal. "Huwag nating patagalin pa ang pinakamatagal nang land reform program sa kasaysayan ng buong mundo," ani Marcos, na tumutukoy sa pagsisimula nito noong October 1972 sa ilalim ng Presidential Decree 27. Bukod sa pagpapalaya sa mga magsasaka sa kanilang mga utang, magsisilbi rin ang mabilis na pagbibigay sa kanila ng mga land title sa ilalim ng R.A.11953 para agad silang makahiram ng pondo upang mapalago ang kanilang mga pananim pati na rin ang agrikultura sa bansa. Kailangan pang tuparin ng gobyerno ang ipinangakong pagmamay-ari ng mga lupain ng karamihan sa mga magsasaka sa ilalim ng bagong batas. Nasa 68,427 pa lang ang nakatatanggap ng titulo, o 11.2 % pa lang ng 610,054 na natukoy na mga ARBs. Ayon sa Department of Agrarian Reform, ang mga lupang naipamahagi na ay umaabot pa lang sa 85,853 ektarya, o 7.3% pa lang ng 1,173,102 ektaryang inilaan ng gobyerno para ipamahagi. Giit ni Marcos, ang malabong pagmamay-ari ng lupain ng ARBs at ang kawalan ng investment na nangangailangan pa ng kolateral gaya ng lupa ang hadlang sa paglago ng agrikultura sa bansa. "Napipilitan ang mga magsasaka na umutang sa mga naniningil ng malalaking interes, kaya naman lalong nababaon sa hirap ang ating mga magsasaka at hindi maiahon ang agrikultura sa bansa," paliwanag ng senador. Positibo si Marcos na ang mga inaasahan na land title ang maghihikayat sa mga magsasaka na ipatuloy ang kanilang kabuhayan at engganyuhin ang susunod na henerasyon na sundan ang kanilang yapak. "Ang pasensya ay isang mabuting katangian, pero pakiusap huwag na nating patagalin pa ang kanilang paghihintay," diin ni Marcos