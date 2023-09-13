Press Release

September 13, 2023 Manifestation of support on the ad interim appointment of Mr. Gilberto Teodoro as Secretary of the Department of National Defense This is to place on record my full support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Gilberto Cojuangco Teodoro, Jr. as Secretary of the Department of National Defense. As varied as his many nicknames - "Gibby" to his mother, "Gilbert" to his relatives and friends, "Amor" to this spouse, and "Gibo" to the entire country, our distinguished appointee is a man of many hats - 3-term legislator in the House of Representatives, bar topnotcher, business executive, licensed commercial pilot, Air Force colonel, constitutionalist and human rights advocate, 45-caliber expert, a dedicated public servant and a two-time Defense Secretary. He has consistently excelled in all these fields, and earned the trust and respect of his colleagues and contemporaries, and of our national leaders. In all his endeavors, he truly embodied "Galing at Talino" and at all times, accomplished the mission. With his glowing reputation preceding him, it is not surprising that he was called upon by the President to return to his previous post. This representation believes that his appointment is an inspired choice. Sa kabila ng mga mabibigat na hamong kinakaharap ng bansa patungkol sa ating soberanya, usapin ng pangangamkam ng teritoryo, at pagpapanatili ng kapayaan sa rehiyon, nakakatiyak po akong ang Kagawaran ng Tanggulang Pambansa ay nasa mabuting mga kamay at epektibong liderato. Hindi tayo mabibigo kay Gibo. On a personal note, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Secretary Teodoro in pursuing and steering into passage the priority legislation of the defense portfolio. Marami po tayong trabaho sa Komite, at nagagalak po akong maging katuwang ang katulad niyang marami nang napatunayan at subok na sa serbisyo publiko. Muli, ang aking pagbati at buong suporta. Thank you, Mr. President.