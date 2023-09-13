Star witness in kasambahay Elvie Vergara case shot by unknown gunmen - Tolentino

MANILA - Two unknown gunmen fired shots at the primary witness in the case of abused kasambahay Elvie Vergara in Occidental Mindoro, Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino revealed on Wednesday.

Tolentino said two men wearing bonnet forcibly entered the residence of star witness 'Alias Dodong' in the Municipality of Paluan around 8:40 p.m. of Tuesday.

Sen. Tol said 'Alias Dodong' was unharmed in the assault.

"Nakipag-coordinate ako kay General Joel Doria, PNP Regional Director 4B, 9pm kagabi at secured na si Dodong," Sen. Tol said.

Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee and Justice and Human Rights, which is currently investigating Vergara's case, condemned this attempted murder of 'Alias Dodong.'