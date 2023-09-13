New Senate Maritime panel to craft PH map — Tolentino

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino said on Wednesday that the upcoming hearings of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, which he chairs, will craft the Philippine map in response to China's 10-dash-line map.

In anticipation of the first-ever hearing of the Maritime panel on September 14, Sen. Tol said, "Mga limang hearing ito kasi we are trying to craft our own map. So, this is a response to the 10-dash line."

The Senator said that, unlike the Philippine Baselines Law, his proposed Senate Bill no. 2294, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act will encompass exclusive economic zones, continental shelf, and even the underground features belonging to the Philippines.

"Idadagdag na natin yung Benham Rise, Philippine Rise doon sa kabila. Isahan na lang iyon, one time big time," Sen. Tol said.

Tolentino further concluded: "Iyon yung kabuuan, West Philippine Sea na tayo, ma-institutionalize na rin iyan. Ganon din naman sa Benham Rise yung minumungkahi ko na itawag na natin Talampas ng Pilipinas."