Press Release

September 14, 2023 Gatchalian wants more plantilla positions under ECCD Council Senator Win Gatchalian sought the creation and filling of more plantilla positions under the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council to ensure the effective implementation of ECCD programs in the country. To date, there are only 15 plantilla positions under the ECCD Council. Gatchalian pointed out that the limited number of plantilla positions prevents the body from effectively engaging local government units (LGUs) in the implementation of ECCD programs. Under Republic Act No. 10410 or the Early Years Act of 2013, the ECCD Council is mandated to implement the National ECCD System, which covers the full range of health, nutrition, early education, and social services development programs for the basic holistic needs of children until the age of four. In a Senate Committee on Finance hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education pressed the need for the ECCD Council to have enough manpower in fulfilling its mandate. "We need to increase plantilla positions so we can engage local government units faster. Without the manpower, we cannot mobilize our local government units to strengthen ECCD in the country, to achieve universal coverage, and to produce high-quality child development teachers and workers," said Gatchalian, noting that the delivery of ECCD programs is a function devolved to LGUs. Gatchalian also proposed to reallocate some of the ECCD Council's funds for the creation of plantilla positions. He said that while the construction of National Child Development Centers (NCDCs) is not a mandate of the ECCD Council under the Early Years Act (Republic Act No. 10410), the National Expenditure Program 2024 allocates P170 million under the ECCD Council's Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE). The senator suggested using some of these funds to create plantilla positions for the ECCD Council. The ECCD Council's functions also include the development of a national system for early identification, screening, and surveillance of young children aged zero to four. Gatchalian previously filed the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) to strengthen ECCD in the country. The proposed measure seeks to align the basic education curriculum and the ECCD curriculum. It also mandates greater responsibilities on LGUs on the implementation of ECCD programs, including the provision of facilities and resources. Mas maraming plantilla positions sa ilalim ng ECCD Council isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang matiyak ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) programs sa bansa, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha at pagpuno ng mas maraming plantilla positions sa ilalim ng ECCD Council. Sa kasalukuyan, meron lamang 15 plantilla positions na napunan sa ilalim ng ECCD Council. Para kay Gatchalian, sagabal ang kakulangan ng plantilla positions para sa epektibong pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga local government units (LGUs) sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng ECCD. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 10410 o ng Early Years Act of 2013, mandato ng ECCD Council ang pagpapatupad sa National ECCD System na sinasaklaw ang mga programa para sa kalusugan, nutrisyon, maagang edukasyon, at social services development ng mga bata na may edad na hanggang apat na taon. Sa isang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance sa panukalang pondo ng Department of Education (DepEd) at ng mga attached agencies nito para sa taong 2024, binigyang diin ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education na kailangan ng ECCD Council ng sapat na bilang ng mga kawani. "Kailangan nating dagdagan ang mga plantilla positions para mapabilis ang ugnayan natin sa mga local government units. Kung kulang ang ating mga kawani, hindi natin mapapakilos ang ating mga local government units upang mapatatag ang ECCD sa bansa, maabot ang universal coverage, at matiyak ang pagkakaroon ng dekalidad na child development teachers at workers," ani Gatchalian. Paliwanag ng mambabatas, tungkulin na ng mga LGU ang pagpapatupad ng mga programa ng ECCD. Iminungkahi rin ni Gatchalian na ilaan ang ibang pondo ng ECCD Council para sa paglika ng plantilla positions. Bagama't hindi mandato ng ECCD Council ang pagpapatayo ng National Child Development Centers (NCDCs) sa ilalim ng Early Years Act of 2013, may P170 milyon sa ilalim ng Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) ng ECCD Council. Panukala ng senador, maaaring gamitin ang pondong ito upang lumikha ng mga plantilla positions para sa ECCD Council. Mandato rin ng ECCD Council na bumuo ng isang pambansang sistema para sa early identification, screening, at surveillance ng mga bata na may edad na hanggang apat na taon. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) upang patatagin ang ECCD sa bansa. Layunin ng panukalang batas na tiyakin ang ugnayang sa pagitan ng basic education curriculum at ECCD curriculum. Isinsulong din ng panukalang batas ang mas malawak na responsibilidad para sa mga local government units sa pagpapatupad ng mga ECCD programs, kabilang ang probisyon ng dagdag na pondo at mga pasilidad.