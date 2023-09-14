Bong Go congratulates medal placers as Philippines successfully hosts FIBA World Cup

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, congratulated Germany for clinching their first-ever FIBA World Cup title.

The German team defeated Serbia with a score of 83-77 in a thrilling finale held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, September 10.

"The match is a testament to the high level of competition that the FIBA World Cup brings. We are honored to have hosted such a monumental event," said Go.

Germany took home the gold medal, Serbia secured the silver, and Canada made history by winning its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal, defeating the United States 127-118 in overtime to claim the bronze.

More importantly, the senator commended the Philippines for the successful hosting of the World Cup, which was co-hosted by Japan and Indonesia.

"This event is a milestone for Philippine basketball and a testament to our country's enduring love for the sport," he added.

Meanwhile, Go lauded the Philippine team, Gilas Pilipinas, for securing a spot in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (FOQTs). The team finished the basketball meet ranked 24th, a feat made possible by their victory over China.

"Our team has shown resilience and the true spirit of Filipino athletes. I am confident that they will continue to make us proud in the upcoming Asian Games and Olympic qualifying tournaments," he said.

The upcoming Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. The event was originally scheduled for 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games will feature a wide range of sports, including basketball, and Go expressed his full support for Gilas Pilipinas as they prepare for the competition.

Go appealed to all Filipinos to extend full support for Gilas Pilipinas in their future endeavors, including the Asian Games and other international tournaments.

"Congratulations sa Gilas Pilipinas! Saludo ako sa players, coaches at pati fans dahil nanaig ang ating 'never say die' attitude at hindi tayo nawalan ng pag-asa na makakuha ng puntos sa 2023 FIBA World Cup. Hindi pa rin binigo ng Gilas ang home crowd at naipakita ang kanilang potensyal para sa mga susunod pang mga kompetisyon," he said.

"As a sports advocate and basketball fan, I am looking forward to a good performance in the Asian Games. Ipamalas muli natin ang pusong pinoy na laging lumalaban!," he added.