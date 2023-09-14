Press Release

September 14, 2023 Bong Go pushes for fire safety and recovery efforts as he helps fire victims rebuild in Imus City, Cavite Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, initiated a relief operation for recovering fire victims in Imus City, Cavite on Monday, September 11, as part of the senator's efforts to help disaster-affected households rebuild and recover. "Kailangan nating pagtuunan ng pansin ang patuloy na pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan na naaapektuhan ng mga kalamidad o anumang sakuna, kasama na dyan ang sunog, bagyo, lindol, buhawi, at iba pa," Go emphasized. "Sa kadahilanang ito kaya napakahalaga na palakasin natin ang mga programa na nakatutok sa recovery ng mga apektadong komunidad. Hindi lang relief, kundi pati na rin pagdating sa pabahay, kabuhayan, edukasyon at kalusugan para sa mabilis nilang pagbangon," he added. The distribution was held at Imus City Hall in coordination with the office of Mayor Alex Advincula. Go's team provided grocery packs, masks, shirts, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 85 recovering fire victims. They also gave away shoes and mobile phones to select individuals. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) provided housing assistance to each affected family through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). "Isinulong din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said. "Itong programa ng NHA ay isinulong ko noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. Meanwhile, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. The law, which was authored and co-sponsored by Go, aims to enhance the capabilities of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) through a ten-year modernization program, which includes the recruitment of more firefighters, acquisition of new fire equipment, and specialized training. "Alam ko pong mahirap ang masunugan pero magtiwala lang po kayo sa gobyerno at tayo po ay makakaahon muli. Ang importante ay walang nasaktan. Ang pera ay kikitain naman po natin yan pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat tayo," said Go. The lawmaker likewise continues to push for the enactment of Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government. Meanwhile, Go filed SBN 193, or the proposed Mandatory Evacuation Center Act, which aims to ensure that disaster victims will have temporary shelters that will guarantee their safety and welfare while they recover and rebuild their lives. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reminded residents to avail themselves of the services provided by the Malasakit Centers at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in the city, and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, brings together various government agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, under one roof to provide a convenient process for availing medical assistance particularly for indigent patients in public hospitals. To date, there are 158 Malasakit Centers nationwide which have already served over seven million Filipinos according to DOH. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang. "Salamat po sa inyong lahat, at tandaan po natin, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go said. "Ako po ang inyong senador, Kuya Bong Go, ang bisyo ko ay ang magserbisyo... patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ako'y naniniwala na ang serbisyo po sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded.