Tolentino assures kasambahay Elvie representation despite lead counsel's withdrawal

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino assured that kasambahay Elvie Vergara will still have proper legal representation despite withdrawal of lead counsel Atty. Jovito Gambol in the case against employers France and Gerry Ruiz.

"Mayroon naman po tayo yung Philippine Legal Justice Center (PLJC) na atin pong na-assign na mag collaborate po, kaya may abogado pa ho si Manang Elvie Vergara," Sen. Tol said in his interview in DWPM Radyo 630 on Thursday.

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chairperson likewise assured the protection of Elvie, her family, and star witness Alyas Dodong as the panel will continue the hearings.

PLJC is the free legal aid clinic founded by Sen. Tol to help qualified indigents.