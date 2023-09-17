Press Release

September 17, 2023 Gatchalian pushes for increased BARMM enrollment Bring the kids to school and retain them. Following the opening of public schools in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian made this call to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to address enrollment woes in the region. In a Senate hearing on the preparedness of basic education schools, Gatchalian pointed to the low participation rates in BARMM, which are also lower than the nationwide averages. For instance, during the School Year (SY) 2020-2021, the participation rate in Kindergarten stood at 53%, notably lower than the nationwide average of 66%. Similarly, in elementary education, the regional participation rate was 69% as opposed to 89% nationwide. The participation rates in junior and senior high school further plummeted to 37% and 13%, respectively. In contrast, the nationwide participation rates for junior and senior high school during SY 2020-2021 were considerably higher at 81% and 49%, respectively. Gatchalian also pointed to the average low cohort survival rate in BARMM. For every 100 learners in the region who enter Grade 1, only 17 graduate from Grade 12. For every 100 learners nationwide who enter Grade 1, only 51 graduate from senior high school. "I believe that the first order of business in BARMM is to promote schooling and the second order is to retain learners in school. During my discussions with BARMM governors, it became apparent that many children in the region drop out of school to help out in their families' farms. They're forced to work at an early age because of poverty. But, of course, in the long run, the situation may not be conducive to their long-term well-being," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian has previously pushed for an enhanced back-to-school program to increase enrollment in the region. He also sought to strengthen the implementation of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) in the region to enhance the skills and abilities of the current working population, as well as out-of-school children and youth. Gatchalian isinusulong ang mas mataas na enrollment sa BARMM Dalhin at panatilihin ang mga bata sa mga paaralan. Kasunod ng pagbubukas ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa, ipinanawagan ito ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) upang matugunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng rehiyon pagdating sa enrollment ng kabataan. Sa isang pagdinig ng Senado sa kahandaan ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa pasukan, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang participation rates sa BARMM na mas mababa pa sa participation rate average sa buong bansa. Noong School Year (SY) 2020-2021, umabot sa 53% ang participation rate ng rehiyon sa Kindergarten, mas mababa sa 66% na naitalang average sa buong bansa. Sa elementary, 69% ang participation rate sa rehiyon, samantalang 89% naman ang naitala sa buong bansa. Patuloy naman ang pagbaba ng participation rate sa junior high school na umabot sa 37% at 13% naman sa senior high school. Sa buong bansa, umabot sa 81% ang participation rate sa junior high school at 49% naman sa senior high school noong SY 2020-2021. Pinuna rin ni Gatchalian ang mababang average cohort survival rate sa BARMM. Lumalabas kasi na sa kada 100 mag-aaral sa rehiyon na papasok sa Grade 1, 17 lamang ang nagtatapos ng Grade 12. Sa bawat 100 mag-aaral sa buong bansa na papasok ng Grade 1, 51 naman ang nakakatapos ng senior high school. "Naniniwala ako na ang pangunahing layunin natin sa BARMM ay isulong ang pagpasok sa paaralan at pangalawang layunin natin ang panatilihin silang nag-aaral. Sa pakikipag-usap ko sa mga gobernador ng BARMM, lumalabas na maraming kabataan sa rehiyon ang tumitigil sa pag-aaral upang tumulong sa bukid ng kanilang mga pamilya. Napipilitan silang magtrabaho sa murang edad dahil sa kahirapan. Pagdating ng panahon, makakapinsala ito sa kanilang kapakanan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Isinulong din ni Gatchalian ang pinaigting na back-to-school program upang tumaas ang enrollment sa rehiyon. Isinusulong din niya ang maigting na pagpapatupad ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) sa rehiyon upang mahasa ang kakayahan ng working population, kabilang ang mga out-of-school children and youth.