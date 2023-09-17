Bong Go attends mass wedding in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; stresses importance of love and unity

In a ceremony at the Bislig Cultural and Sports Center on Friday, September 15, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go acted as godfather to 32 couples, marking the 23rd Charter Day Celebration of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur with its "Kasalan ng Bayan."

Originally scheduled to attend in person, Go had to opt for a video call appearance due to poor weather conditions that prevented him from flying to the location.

In his message, Go extended his warm wishes to the newlyweds. "Mga minamahal kong bagong-kasal, isang magandang araw po sa inyong lahat! Ito ay isang espesyal na okasyon, ang pagkakataon na magkasama tayo upang ipagdiwang ang pag-ibig at pagkakaisa," he said.

The senator emphasized that marriage is a significant chapter in one's life and expressed his joy in being a part of the couples' special day.

Go also discussed the importance of love, respect, and understanding in a marriage. "Sa bawat hakbang na inyong tatahakin bilang mag-asawa, sana'y lagi ninyong tandaan ang halaga ng pagmamahalan, respeto, at pag-unawa sa isa't isa. Sa hirap at ginhawa, magsama kayo nang buong-pusong nagmamahalan at nagbibigay ng suporta sa bawat isa," he advised.

He further highlighted that marriage is more than just a ceremony but also a commitment to be stronger, more open, and more loving toward each other. "Sa pag-aasawa, tayo ay pinipiling maging kasama ng ating katuwang sa buhay. Ito ay hindi lamang isang seremonya, kundi isang pangako na maging mas matatag, mas bukas, at mas mapagmahal sa isa't isa," he added.

During the event, Go's team distributed groceries to each couple and provided balls for basketball and volleyball.

Go then encouraged the couples to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Centers if they need medical assistance from the government. 159 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide to assist millions of poor and indigent Filipinos, with Go attending the launch of the 159th center at Bislig District Hospital later that same day.

There are also Malasakit Centers at Lianga District Hospital in Lianga, and Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, both in Surigao Del Sur. There are also seven other centers in Caraga region and 40 in Mindanao as a whole.

"As Chairman ng Committee on Health, priority ko talaga itong Malasakit Center para mayroon kayong nalalapitan sa inyong pagpapaospital. Nandito na ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, DSWD na tutulong sa inyong pagpapaospital. Lapitan niyo yang Malasakit Center. Para yan sa Pilipino, pagmamay-ari niyo yang Malasakit Center. Para yan sa inyo," Go explained.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 was primarily authored and sponsored by Go in the Senate.

Go reminded everyone that marriage is an invaluable blessing. "Huwag kalimutan na ang pag-aasawa ay isang biyayang walang katumbas, at ito'y dapat tayong magpasalamat sa Panginoon araw-araw," he said.

"Ipagdadasal ko na ang inyong pagsasama ay puno ng kaligayahan, tagumpay, at pag-ibig. Maraming salamat po at mabuhay ang mga bagong kasal!" concluded Go.