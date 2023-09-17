Press Release

September 17, 2023 Villar leads celebration of ICC at LPPWP, renews call to protect our seas OUR commitment to safeguard our seas today for the benefit of everyone must be clear, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. During the International Coastal Clean-up Day or ICC celebrated at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park, the chairperson of the Senate committees on Environment and Natural Resources, said we must strongly adhere to protecting our environment and our seas because we and our fisherfolks all depend on the bounties of the seas. "This year's ICC theme, 'Clean Seas For Healthy Fisheries,' emphasizes the crucial connection between ocean health and the abundance of our fisheries. Clean waters are essential for the well-being of marine life and a vibrant fishing sector. Held annually on the third Saturday of September, the ICC represents the world's largest volunteer effort for ocean health. Volunteers from around the globe gather on beaches, coasts, rivers, other waterways, and dive sites to remove trash and document the volume and type of trash collected. While our fishermen strive to provide us with the ocean's bounty, Villar lamented that they are often the ones most impacted by the worsening state of the seas, fish habitats, and climate events such as El Niño and frequent storms. "Sadly , our seas face threats from habitat degradation and pollutants like plastics, which not only reduce the fish population but also affects the livelihood of our fisherfolks," also said the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. "We are fortunate to have our ICC here in Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park, a place where we can immerse ourselves in nature while participating in the clean-up," she added. She noted that our wetland park is protected under RA No. 11038 or the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018, which she pushed in the Senate. Aside from this, LPPWP was recognized as the sixth Wetland of International Importance under the International Convention for the Conservation of Wetlands o Ramsar Convention. As member of the Ramsar Convention, it is the duty of our government to protect Ramsar sites, including LPPWP for long term protection of our natural resouces. Beyond its ecological ing significance, the LPPWP offers crucial benefits to the local residents of Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Bacoor. It safeguards against flooding, high tides, and storm surges. In tune with our ICC theme, it also serves as a vital livelihood source for numerous fisherfolk and the urban poor who rely on it daily. Villar, pinangunahan ang pagdiriwang ng ICC sa LPPWP, muling nanawagang pangalagaan ang karagatan DAPAT maliwanag ang ating pangakong pangalagaan ang karagatan para sa kapakinabangan ng lahat, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. Sa International Coastal Clean-up Day o ICC na idinaos sa Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park, sinabi ng chairperson ng Senate committees on Environment and Natural Resources, na protektahan natin ang ating kapaligiran at karagatan dahil nakaasa tayo sa yaman nito. "This year's ICC theme, 'Clean Seas For Healthy Fisheries,' emphasizes the crucial connection between ocean health and the abundance of our fisheries. Clean waters are essential for the well-being of marine life and a vibrant fishing sector," ani Villar. Ipinagdiriwang ito, taon- taon tuwing ikatlong Sabado ng September. Kumakatawan ang ICC sa pinakamalaki sa buong mundo bilang volunteer effort sa ocean health Nagtitipon-tipon ang Volunteers sa buong mundo sa mga dagat, baybayin, ilog, waterways, at dive sites para alisin ang mga basura at itala ang dami at uri ng nakokolektang basura. Sa pagsisiksp ng mga mangingisda na bigyan tayo ng yamsn ng karagatan, sinsbi ni Villar na sila ang higit na apektakdi sa madamang kondisyon ng karagatan, fish habitats at climate events gaya ng El Niño at madalas na bagyo. "Sadly , our seas face threats from habitat degradation and pollutants like plastics, which not only reduce the fish population but also affects the livelihood of our fisherfolks, pahayag din ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. "We are fortunate to have our ICC here in Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park, a place where we can immerse ourselves in nature while participating in the clean-up," dagdag pa niya. Binigyan diin niya na ang ating park ay protected sa ilalim ng RA No. 11038 o ang Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018, na isinulong niya sa Senado. Bukod dito, kinilala ang LPPWP na ika-anim na Wetland of International Importance sa International Convention for the Conservation of Wetlands o Ramsar Convention. Bilang kasapi ng Ramsar Convention, tungkulin ng pamahalaan na pangalaan ang Ramsar sites, kabilang ang LPPWP. "Beyond its ecological ing significance, the LPPWP offers crucial benefits to the local residents of Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Bacoor. It safeguards against flooding, high tides, and storm surges. In tune with our ICC theme, it also serves as a vital livelihood source for numerous fisherfolk and the urban poor who rely on it daily. "