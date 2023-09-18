Press Release

September 18, 2023 Cayetano to DA execs: Step up, shape up Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday called on the Department of Agriculture (DA) to take more proactive measures to address the state of agriculture in the Philippines as the prices of rice continue to remain high despite a price cap imposed by Malacañang. "Step up nang kaunti," Cayetano told Senate reporters at a press conference on September 15, 2023. "[Dapat mag]-shape up ang agriculture (department) kasi from the first year [up to now] panay agriculture na ang mga issues." The independent senator praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for being a sincere Agriculture Secretary intent on improving the food situation in the country, but he stressed that the DA's officials should not rely on the Chief Executive for solutions. He said the agriculture department needs to engage in "full staff work" and explore multiple options to address the problems. Cayetano attributed the increase in the price of rice to various factors such as erratic weather conditions globally that have affected rice supply as well as Russia's change in its grain export deal with Ukraine which has indirectly impacted food prices worldwide. He also pointed to India's announcement in August that it would ban the export of rice, which he said should have triggered DA officials to take steps to secure rice supplies elsewhere. "So noon pa lang nung pinag-uusapan 'yan, may alarm bells na dapat sa agri department. Dapat dalawa, tatlo, lima, anim na options ang binigay nila kay Pangulong Marcos, but they tried to make him do it on his own," he said. While he commended the President's efforts in securing rice imports from Vietnam, Cayetano said the DA and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) should have engaged with Vietnam earlier, without waiting for high-level discussions. He urged the DA to seek long-term solutions to stabilize food prices, emphasizing that temporary measures may not address the root causes of the problem. He said among these measures is the outsourcing of expertise from countries like Japan and China, where rice holds cultural significance, to develop a rice sufficiency roadmap for the Philippines. "Kailangan ng long-term na solution here. We support him (the President) there but hopefully sa budget hearing, ma-explain na ng Agriculture Department kung ano [ang mga plans na] ito," he said. "In the budget hearing that's one department I'd like to listen into and really just encourage y'ung mga taga-Agriculture na Presidente ang Secretary n'yo. Magpakitang-gilas kayo," he added. Cayetano sa mga opisyal ng DA: Magsipag, magsiayos Hinikayat ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang Department of Agriculture (DA) na magpatupad ng mas maagap na mga hakbang upang malutas ang kalagayan ng agrikultura sa Pilipinas. Ito ay sa gitna ng kasalukuyang mataas ng presyo ng bigas sa kabila ng ipinatupad na price cap ng Malacañang. "Step up nang kaunti," wika ni Cayetano sa mga mamamahayag ng Senado sa isang press conference noong September 15, 2023. "[Dapat mag]-shape up ang agriculture (department) kasi from the first year [up to now] panay agriculture na ang mga issues." Pinuri ng independent senator si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa taos-puso nitong gawain bilang DA Secretary na naglalayong mapabuti ang sitwasyon ng pagkain sa bansa, ngunit ipinunto niya na hindi dapat iasa sa kanya ng mga opisyal ng DA ang mga solusyon sa mga suliranin sa sektor na ito. Sinabi niya na kinakailangan ng DA na magsagawa ng "full staff work" at suriin ang maraming opsyon upang malutas ang mga problema. Iniugnay ni Cayetano ang pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas sa iba't ibang kadahilanan tulad ng erratic weather conditions sa buong mundo na nakaaapekto sa supply ng bigas, pati na rin ang pagbabago ng Russia sa grain export deal nito sa Ukraine na may epekto rin sa presyo ng iba't ibang pagkain sa buong mundo. Binanggit din niya ang pahayag ng India noong Agosto na ipagbabawal nito ang pag-export ng bigas, na dapat sana'y nag-udyok na sa mga opisyal ng DA na kumuha ng hakbang upang masiguro ang supply ng bigas mula sa ibang bansa. "So noon pa lang nung pinag-uusapan 'yan, may alarm bells na dapat sa agri department. Dapat dalawa, tatlo, lima, anim na options ang binigay nila kay Pangulong Marcos, but they tried to make him do it on his own," aniya. Bagamat pinuri niya ang mga pagsisikap ng Pangulo na makakuha ng bigas mula sa Vietnam, sinabi ni Cayetano na dapat nakipag-ugnayan na ang DA at ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sa Vietnam nang mas maaga at hindi naghihintay ng high-level discussions. Hinimok niya ang DA na mag-isip ng pangmatagalang solusyon upang ma-stabilisa ang presyo ng pagkain, at binigyang-diin na hindi malulutas ng mga pansamantalang hakbang ang mga ugat ng problema. Isa sa mga nakikita niyang hakbang ay ang pagkuha ng tulong mula sa mga bansa tulad ng Japan at China, kung saan may cultural significance ang bigas, upang bumuo ng rice sufficiency roadmap para sa Pilipinas. "Kailangan ng long-term na solution here. We support him (the President) there but hopefully sa budget hearing, ma-explain na ng Agriculture Department kung ano [ang mga plans na] ito," aniya. "In the budget hearing that's one department I'd like to listen into and really just encourage y'ung mga taga-Agriculture na Presidente ang Secretary n'yo. Magpakitang-gilas kayo," dagdag pa niya.