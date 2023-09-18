STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE DEGRADATION OF ROZUL REEF AND ESCODA SHOAL IN THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

Mariin nating kinokondena ang mga mapanirang gawain sa Rozul Reef at Escoda Shoal. Reports of deliberate man-made alteration to the natural topography of its underwater terrain, allegedly carried out by the Chinese maritime militia in these areas, are a matter of grave concern.

These invaluable natural resources are not only crucial to the ecological balance of our oceans but also hold immense cultural and economic significance for the Filipino people.

Inaasahan natin ang mga kinauukulang ahensya at mga responsableng awtoridad na magsasagawa ng agarang aksyon para tugunan ang seryoso at nakababahalang pangyayari na ito lalo na kung nasa ilalim ng mandato nila ang pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa ating likas na pamana. Dapat lamang na tiyakin nila na mapapanagot ang mga responsable sa pinsalang ginawa sa ating karagatan.

We call upon the responsible authorities to also raise awareness and consciousness on maritime and archipelagic issues and concerns and uphold our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Preserving the marine environment and coral reefs in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal is not only a responsibility but a moral duty that we owe to future generations. We must work collectively to safeguard these invaluable natural treasures, promote sustainable practices, and seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts that threaten our shared ecosystems.

We stand in solidarity with the Filipino people, environmental advocates, and concerned citizens in their efforts to protect and preserve the West Philippine Sea's marine environment.