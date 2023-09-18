Press Release

September 18, 2023 Bong Go stresses importance of local infrastructure development as he inspects key projects in Damulog, Bukidnon Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Saturday, September 16, inspected several key infrastructure projects in Damulog, Bukidnon, which he was instrumental in pursuing as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. Go's first stop was the Bagsakan Center, a public market established to provide a centralized location for local farmers and vendors to sell their produce. He said the project aims to enhance the local economy by providing a streamlined supply chain for agricultural products. "Sa tulong ng Bagsakan Center, magkakaroon ng mas maayos na sistema sa pagbebenta ng produkto ng ating mga magsasaka. Diretso na sa bulsa nila ang kita," said Go. "Isa itong hakbang patungo sa mas matatag na ekonomiya sa Damulog. Hangad ko na maging sentro ng kalakalan at oportunidad para sa lahat ang public market na ito," he added. Following the market visit, Go inspected a road concreting project, which aims to improve the transport of goods and services, thereby fostering economic growth. He also visited a newly constructed Evacuation Center, designed to offer a secure space for residents during natural disasters. Go previously filed Senate Bill No. 193, which mandates the establishment of mandatory evacuation centers throughout the country. "Napapanahon na para magkaroon tayo ng mandatory evacuation centers. Maayos at malinis na evacuation center kung saan po'y magiging kumportable po ang mga kababayan natin na makapagpahinga 'pag nabahaan sila, nasunugan sila," he said. Currently, makeshift evacuation centers such as basketball courts, covered courts, and sometimes schools are commonly used and repurposed as temporary shelters. This situation often disrupts the education of children and compromises the overall welfare of evacuees. Go is also pushing for SBN 188, which will mandate the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), a Cabinet secretary-level department responsible for coordinating with various agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Energy, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, among others. The DDR centralizes efforts, streamlines coordination, and ensures more swift and effective response to emergencies. Subsequently, the senator inspected solar street lights installed around the municipality. These lights are part of a broader initiative to promote renewable energy and public safety. Damulog Mayor Mel Buro thanked Go for his effort to make these key infra projects possible. During his visit to Damulog, Go also met with League of Municipalities of the Philippines Bukidnon Chapter members who were in town to attend their monthly meeting as well as some municipal mayors of Misamis Oriental. The final inspection was of a five-storey multi-purpose building, intended to house various government offices and community centers. "This building will make public services more accessible and serve as a hub for community development," explained Go. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered additional assistance to those with health concerns. Go advised them to visit the Malasakit Center located at Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag. There are also nearby centers at Northern Mindanao Medical Center and at J.R. Borja General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City. The senator has principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to ensure that particularly poor and indigent patients have better and more efficient access to healthcare services. To date, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country to assist with patients' medical expenses. The most recent center was inaugurated at Bislig District Hospital in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, an event Go attended on September 15. DOH reported that the program has already provided assistance to more than seven million Filipinos. "Ang Malasakit Center po'y handang tumulong po sa inyo. One-stop shop na po 'yan, lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center diyan po sa inyong lugar," encouraged Go. "Para po 'yan sa mga poor and indigent patients at dapat po mayro'ng express lane para sa mga disabled at senior citizens sa mga Malasakit Center. Malasakit Center - para po 'yan sa mga Pilipino," he continued. To help create more economic opportunities and improve the delivery of public service in the province, Go supported the construction of a slaughterhouse, multipurpose building, and the Northern Bukidnon Agri-Industrial Economic Zone Road Network, and Southern Bukidnon Agri-Industrial Economic Zone road network development projects in Don Carlos. Moreover, he was instrumental in the improvement of road links in Baungon, Libona, and Talakag; access road leading to the Bukidnon Airport; farm-to-market and local roads in Cabanglasan, Kadingilan, Kibawe, Kitaotao, Lantapan, San Fernando, and Talakag; and other road linkages throughout the province. "Ako naman, bilang inyong senador, sisikapin ko sa abot ng aking makakaya na makatulong sa mga kababayan natin, at mapakinabangan po 'yung mga proyekto ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap," Go said during his visit. "'Yun naman po ang aking layunin, ang makatulong sa ating mahihirap na kababayan... (magsulong) ng mga proyekto sa kanila. Alam n'yo, kapag may development sa inyong lugar, tuluy-tuloy na 'yan. Papasok ang mga negosyante... magkakaroon ng mga trabaho. 'Yun ang importante sa akin, trabaho para sa bawat Pilipino, para walang magutom na mga kababayan natin," he concluded. On the same day, Go was also present for the groundbreaking ceremony of a Super Health Center in the town of Manolo Fortich. In addition, he witnessed a basketball match between LMP Bukidnon and LMP Misamis Oriental, performing the ceremonial tip-off at the Damulog Municipal Gymnasium.