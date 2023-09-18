Tolentino: Coral harvesting in WPS might be a prelude to reclamation

MANILA -- Senato Francis "Tol" Tolentino said on Monday that the recently discovered coral harvesting in Iroquios or Rozul Reef in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) might be a prelude to reclamation.

In an interview with GMA's Unang Hirit, Sen. Tol said: "May iba pang plano siguro po riyan, di lang 'yong pagkuha ng corals at pagdurog nito. Iyong pagpatay kasi ng corals ay prelude sa isang bagay-- pag pinatay mo iyon, pwede ka nang mag-reclaim."

Sen. Tol, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, also noted that the said harvesting is a violation on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Kung magfa-file po tayo ng claim, damages, dapat sa isang tribunal na recognized ng UNCLOS, United Nations," he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tol is currently crafting the Philippine Maritime Zone Law that he envisions to be the country's legal basis for its territorial dispute.

"Iyon po ang kinukutya sa atin ng China, 'Nagke-claim kayo rito, wala naman kayong maritime zone law,' kaya iyon po ang ginagawa natin ngayon after several decades."