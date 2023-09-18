Press Release

September 18, 2023 Senator Mark Villar: Walang lugar ang mga scammer sa bagong Pilipinas Senator Mark Villar, Chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies led the committee hearing on 3 Senate Resolutions, 4 Senate Billes, and 1 House Bill, collectively called as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or AFASA. "The number of phishing attacks in the Philippines during the first half of 2022 already surpassed the number of attacks in the whole year of 2021. In that period, over 1.8 million attacks have been detected compared to 1.34 million attacks in 2021," Senator Villar said. Senator Mark Villar stands in his firm belief that the rising cases of online scams that victimize Filipinos are extremely concerning as data from Kaspersky Security Network reveal that cases of financial phishing attempts in the Philippines from February to April 2022 were highest in Southeast Asia. He emphasized that the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or AFASA will evidently deal with cases of online fraud. The AFASA will provide a regulatory framework that penalizes scammers and entails safeguard measures to protect Filipinos and their financial accounts. "Because of the lack of a regulatory framework that penalizes these scammers, there are and there will be more victims in the foreseeable future. Even as we speak, there are individuals being victimized by these scammers who seize every vulnerable opportunity available to them. We cannot watch from the sidelines as scammers take advantage of our people," Senator Mark Villar added. The senator further emphasized that cases of online fraud endanger the public's trust in financial institutions. He stressed that by enacting the AFASA into law, the public's trust in banks and financial institutions would then be strengthened. "Being a key component of our economy, our banking and financial institutions must remain strong and responsive to this persistent threat. We should not give these scammers an avenue and more time to victimize our people. We must act now. Take a stand with us in protecting our banks, economy, and the Filipinos. Walang lugar ang mga scammer sa bagong Pilipinas!" The public committee hearing was followed by an Executive Session due to the confidentiality and sensitivity of the issues and information that will be discussed. This is to ensure that law enforcement measures being undertaken to apprehend and prosecute scammers will not be disrupted.