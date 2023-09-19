Senate detains alleged abusive employer of kasambahay Elvie

MANILA -- The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino detained France Ruiz, one of the alleged abusive pair of employers of kasambahay Elvie Vergara.

In the third marathon hearing of the Senate panel on Vergara's case on Tuesday, Sen. Tol declared the detention of the female Ruiz "for continuously evading the questions propounded by the members of this Committee as well as falsely testifying under direct examination by Committee members."

Further, Tolentino said in a press conference: "The preponderance of the witness as against the solitary testimonial evidence being offered by the alleged abuser would weigh the balance in favor of the numbers especially if the victim herself, aided by medical science, is on the side of the truth as shown by her scars, to say the least."

Mrs. Ruiz is detained inside the Senate jail while the Committee will be conducting parallel investigations on the case to finalize charges. She will also undergo a polygraph test and medical examination.