|
Press Release
September 20, 2023
CHIZ THANKS SENATORS FOR SUPPORT FOR CREATION OF 5 MEDICAL SCHOOLS, MORE SUCS
Sen. Chiz Escudero on Wednesday (Sept. 20) thanked his colleagues for supporting the 12 local higher education-related bills that included the establishment of additional five public medical schools around the country.
At yesterday's plenary, the Senate approved on second reading the dozen bills that emanated from Escudero's Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. No one interpellated and the veteran legislator was able to introduce all the proposed amendments.
The approved bills are now to be scheduled for their third and final reading.
"We are now a step away towards the realization of our goal of offering medical courses in various parts of the country to meet the health needs of Filipinos," Escudero stressed, noting that the country is already 114,000 short of doctors even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, based on data from the Department of Health.
The challenge today, he said, is not only addressing the current shortage but also "the future increases in population that must be contended with."
"Even if our population increase will decelerate and stabilize at 1.5 million a year, this would still have to be matched with new entrants to the medical profession," Escudero said.
Approved on second reading are the bills that would allow the following state universities to establish their own college of medicine:
Aside from being research and innovation hubs, Escudero noted that the five public universities are "centers of excellence" that consistently produce excellent board passers.
The Senate likewise passed on second reading yesterday the bills that would allow the creation of veterinary schools at the Bicol University in Ligao, Albay (Committee Report 114) and the Southern Luzon State University-Catanauan Campus (Committee Report 115) in Quezon province.
The remaining bills that were also approved yesterday were:
|
Wednesday, September 20