Press Release

September 20, 2023 Gatchalian calls for PH removal from global hotspots of online child sexual abuse Following a report by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) that the Philippines ranks second globally in online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to intensify its efforts to combat this heinous crime. During a briefing on the proposed budget of the DICT and its attached agencies, Gatchalian expressed his shock at the Philippines' alarming position as the world's second largest hotspot for OSAEC. In addition to poverty, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy attributed the continuing prevalence of OSAEC in the country to the lack of necessary tools to identify and track down perpetrators. "We should really try very hard to get us out of that rank of being number two in the world on OSAEC, and even get us out of that list," said Gatchalian. The legislator also emphasized the importance of cultivating bilateral relationships with other countries to combat OSAEC effectively. He recalled an incident in which a tip from another country led to the discovery of an OSAEC incident in Metro Manila. "Aside from the hardware and tools that we need, there are things we can enact quickly to improve communication and coordination to share information as quickly as possible," Gatchalian said. The DICT, for its part, assured that there are 100 bilateral partnerships with its counterpart agencies. DICT Assistant Secretary Mary Rose Magsaysay also pointed out that the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is working with the University of the Philippines to translate materials that would raise awareness, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAS). The DICT is also working with telecommunication companies to block child sexual abuse and exploitation materials (CSAEM). The Scale of Harm Survey by International Justice Mission (IJM) and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab estimates that 471,416 Filipino children were trafficked to produce new child sexual exploitation material in 2022. Gatchalian co-authored two laws that strengthen the government's capacity to crack down on OSAEC: the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act (Republic Act No. 11930) and the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 (Republic Act No. 11862). Gatchalian target na maalis ang Pilipinas sa global hotspot ng online child sexual abuse Kasunod ng isang ulat ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na pangalawa ang Pilipinas sa may pinakamaraming kaso ng online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) sa mundo, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pamahalaan na paigitingin ang pagsugpo sa krimeng ito. Sa isang pagdinig sa panukalang pondo ng DICT at mga attached agencies nito para sa 2024, ikinagulat ni Gatchalian na ang Pilipinas ang pangalawa sa listahan ng OSAEC sa buong mundo. Maliban sa kahirapan, ipinaliwanag ni DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy na kulang pa ang kakayahan ng gobyerno upang mahuli ang mga sangkot sa krimeng ito. "Kailangang pagsikapan nating mawala sa pagiging number two sa buong mundo ang Pilipinas pagdating sa OSAEC, hanggang sa mawala tayo sa listahan," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang diin din ng mambabatas ang kahalagahan ng bilateral relationship ng PIlipinas sa ibang bansa upang masugpo ang OSAEC. Binalikan ng senador ang isang insidente kung saan nakatulong ang isang tip mula sa ibang bansa sa pagkakatuklas ng isang insidente ng OSAEC sa Metro Manila. "Maliban sa hardware at ilang gamit na kailangan natin, may mga bagay na kailangan tayong gawin nang mabilis upang mapaigting ang ugnayan, komunikasyon, at pagbabahagi ng impormasyon," ani Gatchalian. Ayon naman sa DICT, meron na itong bilateral partnerships sa mga counterpart agencies nito sa ibang bansa. Ibinahagi naman ni DICT Assistant Secretary Mary Rose Magsaysay na nakikipag-ugnayan ang Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) sa Unibersidad ng Pilipinas upang isalin ang mga materials na magsusulong sa kaalaman tungkol sa OSAEC, lalo na sa mga geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. Dagdag pa ng ahensya, nakikipag-ugnayan na ito sa mga telecommunication companies upang harangin ang child sexual abuse and exploitation materials (CSAEM). Tinataya ng Scale of Harm Survey ng International Justice Mission (IJM) at ng University of Nottingham Rights Lab na may 471,416 na batang Pilipino ang naging biktima ng trafficking para sa produksyon ng child sexual exploitation materials noong 2022. Isa si Gatchalian sa mga may akda ng dalawang batas upang paigtingin ang kakayahan ng gobyernong sugpuin ang OSAEC: ang Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act (Republic Act No. 11930) at ang Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 (Republic Act No. 11862).