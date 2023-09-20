Poe on PAGCOR

Pagcor's transition towards becoming a purely regulatory body is a step in the right direction.

Wearing two hats at a time -- as a regulator and an operator -- gives the agency a conflicting role that has raised misgivings about its capability to effectively regulate the gaming industry.

We have seen how the illegal POGOs and other unauthorized gambling operations have brought social ills to the country.

While the illegal operations rake in money for some firms and individuals, the government is haplessly deprived of earnings.

If Pagcor can effectively regulate the gaming industry and weed out unscrupulous activities, then it could even generate better revenues to help fund more government projects.