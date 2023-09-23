Press Release

September 23, 2023 Pia hails launch of UP's Clinical Simulation Laboratory as a 'game-changer' in medical education and training in PH Senator Pia S. Cayetano has called the newly established Clinical Simulation Laboratory of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine (UPCM) a "game-changer" in medical education and training in the country. Cayetano was the guest of honor at the launch of the laboratory at the UPCM campus in Manila on Wednesday, September 20. According to Dr. Maria Julieta Germar, Director of the UPCM Clinical Simulation Laboratory, the facility will allow students to experience clinical scenarios using mannequins that can be programmed to simulate patients in different medical scenarios, such as cardiac arrest or a patient bleeding after a normal birth delivery. Dr. Germar further explained that students will learn to 'diagnose' and 'treat' the mannequin, while their professor can manipulate the scenario by programming the mannequin to respond to the treatment. The students are then given feedback, thus making learning experiential while in a safe space. The UPCM Clinical Simulation Laboratory was first introduced to Cayetano back in 2020. This was when the panel she chaired, the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, conducted a hearing on the "futures of health." "We felt funding the laboratory was perfect because we need to be able to show the whole country how we can transform the delivery of healthcare through available technology," she recalled. Cayetano also noted that the funding of the laboratory was made possible with the support of Senate Finance Chair Senator Sonny Angara. Finally, Cayetano shared how initiatives like the UPCM Clinical Simulation Laboratory gives her the most fulfillment, both as a health and futures advocate. With such forward-looking projects, she said that "there's a way that we can at least imagine and prepare for an alternative, preferred future." "Medical science is rapidly being shaped by virtual reality and artificial intelligence. This is also what we must aspire for as our preferred future," she stressed. "Congratulations to everyone! It's been a long process and I am happy to be a part of this journey. I trust that this laboratory is just the beginning; it's a game-changer that will open even more opportunities for the training and education of our medical students," the senator concluded. Clinical Simulation Laboratory ng UP, Isang "game-changer" ayon kay Pia Maituturing na "game-changer" sa medical education at training sa bansa ang makabagong Clinical Simulation Laboratory ng University of the Philippines College of Medicine (UPCM). Ito ang pahayag ni Senadora Pia S. Cayetano nang pangunahan nya ang pagpapasinaya sa naturang pasilidad noong Miyerkules, Setyembre 20, sa UPCM campus sa Maynila. Ayon kay Dr. Maria Julieta Germar, direktor ng naturang laboratoryo, sasanayin nito ang medical students sa iba't ibang clinical scenarios, gaya ng cardiac arrest at panganganak, gamit ang programmable mannequins bilang 'pasyente.' Paliwanag pa ni Dr. Germar, matututo ang mga estudyante sa 'diagnosis' at 'panggagamot' sa mga mannequin, habang pinoprograma ito ng kanilang propesor na tumugon sa inilalapat na 'medical treatment.' Sa ganitong paraan, direktang natututo ang mga estudyante sa isang ligtas at virtual environment. Unang iprinisinta kay Cayetano ang Clinical Simulation Laboratory bilang proyekto ng UPCM may dalawang taon na ang nakalilipas. Ito'y noong magpatawag ang senadora ng pagdinig ukol sa "futures of health" sa ilalim ng kanyang Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking. "Nakita ko noon ang kahalagahan na mapondohan ang ganitong uri ng laboratoryo para maipakita natin sa ating mga kababayan kung paano pwedeng iangat ang antas ng healthcare sa bansa, gamit ang makabagong kaalaman at teknolohiya," paliwanag ni Cayetano. Idiniin nya na naging posible ang pagpopondo sa proyekto sa tulong ni Senate Finance Chair Senator Sonny Angara. Bilang panghuli, inihayag ng senadora ang halaga ng mga kahalintulad na proyekto para sa kanya, bilang isang mambabatas na nagsusulong ng kalusugan at "futures thinking." "Dahil sa mga ganitong uri ng proyekto, mas makikita at maipa-plano natin ang hinaharap na nais nating tunguhin para sa sektor ng kalusugan," aniya. "Mabilis na hinuhulma ng makabagong teknolohiya, gaya ng virtual reality at artificial intelligence, ang siyensya ng medisina," paliwanag pa nya. "Ito rin ang hinaharap na dapat nating hangarin." "Congratulations sa lahat! Mahaba ang ating pinagdaanan, at karangalan ko na maging bahagi nito. Ang laboratoryong ito ay isang simula lamang; isang 'game-changer' na magbubukas ng mas marami pang oportunidad sa pagsasanay at pagtuturo sa ating medical students," pagtatapos ni Cayetano.