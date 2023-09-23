Tolentino-led ROTC Games in Luzon wraps up with flying colors

INDANG, CAVITE -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino lauded the successful conduct of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) Luzon leg which officially concluded on Saturday at Cavite State University.

"We are doing this not just to foster sportmanship, but to develop patriotism among our youth," said Tolentino.

He added: "Love of country is what the ROTC is anchored on... No amount of coral degradation in the West Philippine Sea can diminish the love of country of our youth."

Tolentino, the founder of the games, hailed the hardwork of the Organizing Committee led by Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera, and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa also graced the closing ceremony attended by participating schools from different colleges and universities in Regions 1, 2, 3, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Region 5.

Despite the ongoing Taal volcano smog, the PRG Luzon leg still overcame with a festive indoor closing ceremony without compromising the health of the attendees.

PRG Luzon Leg will be followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) leg on October 8 to 14 and the National Championships from October 22 to 27 to be held at Marikina City.