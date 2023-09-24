Press Release

September 24, 2023 Give farmers a decent income- Villar Sen. Cynthia Villar called on everyone to support Filipino farmers to have access to safe and nutritious food. This move, she said, will encourage them to strive harder in order to attain food security. "We should also help rural communities access better services from government to make them stay there to feed us all," said the chairperson of the Senate agriculture committee. Villar was Guest Speaker at the Rotary Club of Makati event held at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City last Friday. She spoke about the country's Food Security and Green Revolution. According to Villar, these topics are relevant and timely as we continue to confront several challenges in the agricultural sector. However, she assures that their commitment to lift and protect the Philippine agriculture sector will always remain unaltered. She recalled that during the past Marcos regime in 1973, Green Revolution was a popular program primarily geared towards rice sufficiency. Recently, the Department of Agriculture under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launched a new version of Green Revolution seeking to improve the nutrition of Filipinos by increasing production and supply of fresh fruits and vegetables in the urban and rural areas. It aims to turn communities into patches of green edible landscapes through the establishment of vegetable gardens. "I have also been leading the campaign on vegetable gardening by distributing seeds and organic fertilizers while enticing people to grow their own food thru our four Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar Sipag) Farm Schools, one in Las Piñas - Bacoor, for NCR and Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region; one in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan for Central Luzon, Cordillera Region and Cagayan Valley; one in San Miguel, Iloilo for Visayas and Davao City for Mindanao," said Villar. "I give seeds and organic fertilizer from kitchen and garden wastes produced by our 87 composting facilities in Las Piñas and 50 composting facilities in different Camella Communities nationwide," added Villar. Furthermore, the senator said she worked towards sharing knowledge, addressing issues and exploring opportunities to achieve sustainable agriculture and inclusive growth through the establishment of farm schools. In 2016, Republic Act No. 10816 or the Farm Tourism Development Act which she authored and sponsOred was passed into law.This made possible the establishment of farm tourism sites and farm schools, now numbers to 2,805 in the country. Bigyan ang ating mga magsasaka ng disenteng kita- Villar Nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa lahat na suportahan ang mga PInoy na magsasaka para magjaroon tayo ng ligtas at masustansyang pagkain. Sa hakbang na ito, ani Villar, marami ang mahihimok na higit na magsikap upang makamit ang food security. "We should also help rural communities access better services from government to make them stay there to feed us all,"sabi pa ng chairperson ng Senate agriculture committee. Guest Speaker si Vilkar sa pulong ng Rotary Club of Makati sa Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City. Nagsalita siya tungkol sa Food Security at Green Revolution. Sinabi ni Villar na mahalaga at napapanahon ang mga paksang ito dahil nahaharap tayo sa maraming hamon sa agricultural sector. Subalit, tiniyak niya ang pangakong iaangat at proprotektahan ang Philippine agriculture sector . Ginunita niya na noong nakaraang Marcos regime noong 1973, tanyag ang Green Revolution programs para sa rice sufficiency. Kamakailan lamang, inilunsad ng Department of Agriculture sa ilalim ni President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang bagong bersyon ng Green Revolution upang mapabuti ang nutrisyon ng mga Pilipino sa pagdami ng produksyon at supply ng sariwang prutas at gulay sa urban at rural areas. Layunin nitong gawin ang mga komunidad na 'green edible landscapes' sa paggawa ng vegetable gardens. "I have also been leading the campaign on vegetable gardening by distributing seeds and organic fertilizers while enticing people to grow their own food thru our four Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar Sipag) Farm Schools, one in Las Piñas - Bacoor, for NCR and Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region; one in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan for Central Luzon, Cordillera Region and Cagayan Valley; one in San Miguel, Iloilo for Visayas and Davao City for Mindanao," sabi ni Villar. "I give seeds and organic fertilizer from kitchen and garden wastes produced by our 87 composting facilities in Las Piñas and 50 composting facilities in different Camella Communities nationwide," dagdag pa niya. Sinabi rin ng senador na pinagsumikspsn niya na ibahagi ang kaalaman upang tugunan ang mga isyu at tuklasin ang mga oportunidad upang makamit ang sustainable agriculture at inclusive growth. Noong 2016, naisabatas ang Republic Act No. 10816 o Farm Tourism Development Act na kanyang inakda at itinaguyod . Ito ay nagbigay sa pagtatayo ng mga faromtourism siate at farm schools na ngayon ay umabot na sa 2,805 na nakakalat sa buong bansa.