Press Release

September 25, 2023 Conversion, establishment of schools okayed Recognizing the importance of education in developing life skills, the Senate on Monday, September 25, 2023 approved on third and final reading several local bills that seek the conversion and establishment of schools across the country. Sen. Chiz Escudero, chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and sponsor of the measures, said the elevation of schools into regular campuses would give them certain autonomous decision-making prerogatives. At the same time, he said the devolution of their powers would be advantageous for their future as it would invite local stakeholders to engage more and be involved in affairs that are an integral part of their educational system. "As vowed by the university officials, what is being sought goes beyond a change of name but a qualitative improvement in its offerings and outcomes," Escudero said. Escudero, who introduced amendments to the bills, said the amendments would improve the measures by including key provisions that are tailored towards the achievement of desired quality standards expected of a higher institute of learning. "The conversion and establishment of these campuses are driven not only by egalitarian motives of democratizing access to its portals but in making sure that it is attended with excellence," Escudero explained. He said the conversion and establishment of the schools are an essential part of the growth of their respective localities. "As a province grows, so must the school grow so it can train and require human capital to propel its progress. Education is a development imperative. These bills ensure that it is for the present and for the future of these areas and those who dwell therein," Escudero added. Approved on third reading were House Bill No. 6553 (Bataan Peninsula State University-Batac Campus Act), House Bill No. 6552 (Leyte Normal University (LNU)- San Isidro Campus Act), House Bill No. 6128 (Pampanga State Agricultural University-Floridablanca Campus Act), House Bill No. 7091 (Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)-Parañaque City Campus Act), House Bill No. 6704 (Benguet State University-College of Medicine Act), House Bill No. 7087 (Southern Luzon State University-College of Medicine Act), House Bill No. 7088 (University of Eastern Philippines- College of Medicine Act), House Bill No. 7090 (Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University- South La Union Campus- College of Medicine Act), House Bill No. 7412 (Visayas State University-College of Medicine Act), House Bill No. 7961 (Revised Bulacan State University Charter), House Bill No. 7397 (Bicol University- College of Veterinary Medicine) and House Bill No. 7398 (Southern Luzon State University- Catanauan Campus- College of Veterinary Medicine).