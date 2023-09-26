Press Release

September 26, 2023 Pia thanks J.I.L. for spreading the word of God worldwide

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Transcript of manifestation on the resolution commending the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Worldwide Movement First of all, congratulations, blessings more abundantly in the years to come, 45 years. Hindi ko alam if that is older than everyone present in the Senate hall. Ang pinakabata ata dito is late 40s so kaedad niyo na ang average age ng Senate. 82 provinces and 70 countries. Kaya mga kababayan, mga kapatid, those watching us kahit saang bansa na halos kayo makapunta, makakahanap kayo ng JIL. You will feel at home. You will feel the love of Christ and the Filipinos wherever you are. Usually may Pilipino, pero meron ding foreigners. And thank you for sharing the Gospel all over the world. Mr President, Jesus asked his disciples to lead with humility. When we rebuke, we rebuke with love. When we judge, we judge with compassion. And when we lead, we lead a life in simplicity, humility, and following the greatest commandment, "Love your God with all of your heart and with all of your soul, and with all of your mind." This is the first and greatest commandment and the second is, "Love your neighbor as yourself." Can I just say that most people only look at that as biblical phrases, those of us who were blessed to have parents, a tita, a ninang, a neighbor who trained us in the word of God, we memorize these phrases, di ba? But for most people, that only means something if you know somebody who lives a life like that. And can I just say to those who raised our Majority Floor Leader, Sen. Joel Villanueva, he does epitomize those values that I mentioned. Mababa ho ang aking patience sa napakayabang na mga public officials. Wala ho akong patience and I ask God for forgiveness kapag nagtataas ako ng boses, kapag naiinis ako, you can check YouTube, madalas ako magalit, because I cannot stand when there are people of authority that do not try to work with compassion and understanding and humility. And I can honestly say, namuti na ang buhok ng aming Majority Floor Leader to try to work fairly with all of us here. He will bend over backwards para ma-accommodate and hindi ho ito pagpupugay sa kanya, pagpupugay po ito sa inyo na nagpalaki sa kanya, and the values that you have inculcated in him. Hindi po siya perfect, make no mistake. Minsan binabatok-batukan ko rin yan. But with all our imperfections, he tries to emulate that kind of leader that God wanted you and that you have molded. So ipagpatuloy nyo po ang maganda nyong trabaho all over the world. God bless JIL, God bless Brother Eddie and God bless the leadership and all the members of the community of Christ. Thank you, Mr. President.