Press Release

September 26, 2023 Co-Sponsorship Speech

2023 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos

(by Sen. Dela Rosa) Mr. President, it is my distinct honor to rise today, in order to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 724, honoring and commending the Awardees of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2023. 2022 has largely been the year of transition for most Filipinos. Still bouncing back from the painful and staggering effects of a global pandemic, each one of us certainly needed all the help we could get in this regard. How blessed, how fortunate we are, therefore, that there are Filipinos all over the country who have been more than willing to leave their respective comfort zones, if only to help make this transition period more bearable and manageable for all of us. Today we recognize them as the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos for 2023. To Rex Sario, June Elias Patalinghug, Edgar Durana, Jovelyn Delosa, Staff Sergeant Danilo Banquiao, PA., Lt.Col. Joseph Bitancur, PAF., Col. Joseph Jeremias Cirilo C. Dator, PA., Police Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Bendo, Police Major Mae Ann Cunanan, and Police Colonel Renell Sabaldica: you all inspire us. Many of us are content to simply fulfill expectations, doing our day-to-day tasks. These Outstanding Filipinos, however, have gone above and beyond the call of duty. I am certain that this recognition does not even begin to capture all that they have done. From making learning more inclusive and engaging, to countering terrorism and insurgency, as well as strengthening community relations for securing our communities - their achievements are worthy of emulation. We wish to thank and honor these Awardees. Being teachers, soldiers, and police officers won't always change the world. But by their example, we are moved to know that it surely wouldn't hurt to try. Thank you, Mr. President.