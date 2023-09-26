Senate honors Metrobank Foundation's 10 Outstanding Filipino awardees

The Senate commended Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Metrobank Foundation's 10 Outstanding Filipinos for 2023 for being models of excellence in their respective professions.

In recognition of the achievements of the 10 awardees who rose above and beyond the call of their duties, the Senate adopted Resolution No (SRN) 724, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 741, 779, 782, 792, 805, and 808 sponsored by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada.

"In times when trust in government institutions may waver, these dedicated civil servants are the pillars that uphold the foundations of democracy and good governance. They exemplify what public service should be--a selfless commitment to the welfare of the people they serve," Estrada said in his sponsorship speech.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva moved that all members of the Senate be made co-sponsors of the measure.

The Metrobank Foundation annually recognizes exemplars in the academe, military and police who have devoted themselves to their communities even beyond the call of duty.

This year, the foundation recognized four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers as models of excellence in their profession and lives in accordance with values of patriotism, integrity, and resourcefulness.

The four teachers are Rex Sario, teacher-in-charge of Balogo Elementary School in Pangantucan, Bukidnon; June Elias Patalinghug, master teacher II of Catalunan Grande Elementary School in Davao City; Edgar Durana, master teacher I of Don Jose Ynares Memorial National High School in Binangonan, Rizal; and Dr. Jovelyn Delosa, associate professor of Northern Bukidnon State College in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The three soldiers are Army Staff Sgt. Danilo Banquiao, PAF Lt. Col. Joseph Bitancur, and Army Col. Joseph Jeremias Cirilo Dator.

The awardees for the Philippine National Police are Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Bendo of the Manila Police District; Maj. Mae Ann Cunanan of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group; and Col. Renell Sabaldica of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management.

"These remarkable individuals toil behind the scenes, away from the limelight, and without seeking recognition. They persevere in the face of challenges, bureaucratic red tape, and sometimes limited resources. Their dedication is a testament to their commitment to the betterment of society," Estrada said.