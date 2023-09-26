Press Release

September 26, 2023 Senate congratulates JIL on its 45th founding anniversary The Senate on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 adopted a resolution congratulating and commending the Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide (JIL Worldwide), which will be celebrating its 45th founding anniversary on October 29. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 803 (Adopted Resolution No. 90) authored and sponsored by Sen. Sonny Angara, was unanimously approved by the members of the chamber who also expressed their desire to be co-authors of the measure. The resolution recognizes and congratulates JIL Worldwide for its holistic ministry of salvation, healing, deliverance, and values formation and national transformation through the full Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. JIL Wolrdwide was founded in 1978 as a small Bible study group consisting of 15 students under the leadership of then-university instructor Eduardo "Bro. Eddie" C. Villanueva and his late wife Dr. Adoracion "Sis. Dory" J. Villanueva. It has since expanded its presence in all 82 provinces in the Philippines and 70 countries worldwide. In addition to their spiritual mission, JIL Worldwide's pastors, leaders and volunteers have actively responded to various crises, participating in relief efforts and disaster response activities through the iCare Compassion Ministries. Angara also acknowledged JIL's efforts to help Filipinos living in extreme poverty through a program where the poor can participate in livelihood training and where they are provided with appropriate skills training and exercises. "Through the years, Mr. President, JIL Worldwide has been an important partner of Philippine embassies and consulates in various parts of the world, helping our OFWs and other Filipino migrants who are in need of counseling services, labor-related assistance, and migration-related resources," Angara added. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri expressed his gratitude to the JIL for continuing to be champions of morality and faith even up to this day. "May God continue to bless your organization and all the members of this wonderful ministry," Zubiri said before the chamber adopted the resolution. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa expressed his support for the adoption of SRN 803, saying he prays the church will continue to be a blessing to the nation and the world for many years to come. Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. lauded JIL Worldwide for its unwavering commitment to shepherd its "flock towards the living God." "There is no doubt that JIL's mission has helped and inspired many. They helped unite the herd back to the Lord's embrace," Revilla said. Senators Pia Cayetano, Robin Padilla, Francis "Tol" Tolentino and Alan Peter Cayetano also delivered their co-sponsorship speeches commending JIL for its contributions to society.